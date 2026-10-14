Cavaliers looking to take next step after reaching Eastern Conference Finals last season

Cleveland Cavaliers

Last season: 52-30, lost to New York in Eastern Conference Finals.

COACH: Kenny Atkinson (3rd season with Cavaliers, 7th season overall, 234-238).

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 22 at Philadelphia.

DEPARTURES: G Keon Ellis, F/C Larry Nance Jr., F Georges Niang, G Dennis Schröder, F Max Strus, G Dean Wade.

ADDITIONS: C Khalifa Diop, F Mario Hezonja, G Meleek Thomas, F Peyton Watson

What to expect

The Cavaliers reached the Eastern Conference Finals last season for the first time since 2018 before being swept by the eventual champion New York Knicks. They should benefit from a full season with James Harden, who was acquired at the trade deadline last season and then signed an extension. Cleveland also signed Donovan Mitchell to an extension and acquired Watson as part of a five-team trade. They should be in contention for a Central Division title and a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: The starting five is set with Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and Watson in the frontcourt and Harden and Mitchell at the guards. Cleveland averaged 119.5 points per game last season despite using 41 different starting lineups due to injuries. Harden averaged 23.6 points last year for the Clippers and Cavaliers, his highest scoring average since 2020-21. He was also fourth in the league in assists, averaging 8.0 per game. Mitchell is averaging 26.7 points per game since joining the Cavaliers in 2022, the second-highest average in franchise history behind LeBron James' 27.2.

The not-so-good: Depth on the bench, especially at forward and center. Hezonja, who has excelled in the Euroleague, was signed during the offseason. Turnovers were an issue for Harden during the playoffs after he averaged 4.7 per game. Atkinson is also sorting out who will be his backup point guard, since there doesn't appear to be one on the roster.

Players to watch

Mobley was the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year for the 2024-25 season but did not receive a vote last season. Watson had a 41.1% accuracy rate on 3-pointers and can also excel on defense. Jaylon Tyson stood out in his second season, averaging 13.2 points. He also made 42 starts as the Cavaliers dealt with injuries.

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