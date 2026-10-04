Cavan Sullivan -- just 17 years old -- becomes youngest USMNT player to score in 3-0 win vs. Mexico

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Cavan Sullivan became the youngest player to score a goal in U.S. men's national team history , fellow teenager Julian Hall added another goal, and the Americans cruised to a 3-0 victory over Mexico on Saturday night in an international friendly that was the 80th match between the rivals.

At 17 years and five days old, Sullivan scored his stunning goal in the 62nd minute, intercepting a sloppy pass from Mexico goalkeeper José Rangel and then lofting a long shot over the goalkeeper’s head into the net for a 2-0 lead. The Philadelphia Union forward sprinted to the corner of the field where he was mobbed by teammates.

U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino shared a big hug with Sullivan when was subbed off a few minutes later.

Gio Reyna's crossing pass in the 28th minute deflected off Rangel's foot, leading to an easy goal for the 18-year-old Hall, who used his right foot to blast the ball into the net at close range for a 1-0 advantage. It was his third international goal in three games.

Hall — who also scored goals against Peru and Chile last week — plays for the New York Red Bulls.

Malik Tillman capped the scoring with a goal in the 84th minute, finding the top left corner of the net.

Mexico was down to 10 men for the final 20-plus minutes of the second half after Mateo Chávez was sent off with a red card in the 67th minute. Chávez committed a hard foul on Yunus Musah and then smacked Sebastian Berhalter in the face with both hands when the U.S. midfielder confronted him.

Mexico's fans were in the majority on Saturday, even though the match was played at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. El Tri controlled the action through the first 20 minutes but the U.S. slowly gained its footing.

It was the first meeting between the rivals since Mexico beat the U.S. 2-1 in the 2025 Gold Cup final.

Mexico's Rafael Márquez lost his first game as head coach in the heated rivalry. The 47-year-old was moved into the top job in September after serving under Javier Aguirre as assistant from August 2024 until Mexico’s loss to England in the round of 16 of this summer’s World Cup.

The former Barcelona star has plenty of history against the U.S. as a player from 1997 to 2018, famously getting a red card in 2002 after intentionally head butting U.S. player Cobi Jones.

Pochettino named midfielder Tyler Adams captain on Friday. It was Adams' 61st international appearance, which is tied with defender Antonee Robinson for the most on the current squad.

Diego Kochen had a clean sheet in his first international start in goal for the Americans. The 20-year-old currently plays professionally in the Danish league for Lyngby on loan from Barcelona. Kochen made an impressive save in the 57th minute, deflecting a hard shot from Roberto Alvarado over the net.

The Americans were coming off two impressive wins last week, beating Peru 4-1 and Chile 4-2. Mexico had a pair of 1-1 draws against Peru and Colombia.

The long-running series between the two countries dates to 1934. Mexico has won 38 times, the U.S. has won 25 and the teams have fought to 17 draws.

Up next

Mexico faces Chile on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

U.S. hosts Canada on Tuesday in St. Paul, Minnesota.

See AP’s full soccer coverage here