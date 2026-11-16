Celebrity birthdays for the week of Nov. 22-28:

Nov. 22: Comedian-director Terry Gilliam (Monty Python) is 86. Actor Tom Conti (“Oppenheimer,” “Reuben, Reuben”) is 85. Guitarist-actor Steven Van Zandt (The E Street Band, “The Sopranos”) is 76. Bassist Tina Weymouth of Talking Heads is 76. Singer Lawrence Gowan of Styx is 70. Actor Richard Kind (“Spin City,” ″Mad About You”) is 70. Actor Jamie Lee Curtis is 68. Singer “Farmer Jason” Ringenberg (Jason and the Scorchers) is 68. Actor Mariel Hemingway is 65. Actor-producer Brian Robbins (“Head of the Class”) is 63. Actor Stephen Geoffreys (“Fright Night”) is 62. Actor Nicholas Rowe (“The Crown”) is 60. Actor Mark Ruffalo is 59. Actor Sidse Babett Knudsen (“Westworld”) is 58. Drummer Chris Fryar of Zac Brown Band is 56. Actor-singer Tyler Hilton (“One Tree Hill”) is 43. Actor Scarlett Johansson is 42. Actor Jamie Campbell Bower (“Twilight” movies) is 38. Actor Alden Ehrenreich (“Solo: A Star Wars Story,” “Hail, Caesar!”) is 37. Singer Candice Glover (“American Idol”) is 37. Actor Dacre Montgomery (“Stranger Things”) is 32. Actor Mackenzie Lintz (“Under the Dome”) is 30.

Nov. 23: Actor Franco Nero (“Django,” “Camelot”) is 85. Screenwriter Joe Eszterhas (“Basic Instinct,” “Showgirls”) is 82. Comedy writer Bruce Vilanch (“Hollywood Squares”) is 79. Singer Bruce Hornsby is 72. Actor Maxwell Caulfield (“The Colbys”) is 67. Actor John Henton (“The Hughleys,” "Living Single”) is 66. “Good Morning America” co-host Robin Roberts is 66. Singer-guitarist Ken Block of Sister Hazel is 60. Actor Salli Richardson-Whitfield (“Eureka,” “Family Law”) is 59. Actor Oded Fehr (“Star Trek: Discovery,” “The Mummy”) is 56. Rapper Kurupt of Tha Dogg Pound is 54. Actor Page Kennedy (“Weeds,” “The Upshaws”) is 50. Actor Kelly Brook (“Smallville”) is 47. Actor Lucas Grabeel (“High School Musical”) is 42. TV personality Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi (“Jersey Shore”) is 39. Singer-actor Miley Cyrus is 34.

Nov. 24: Country singer Johnny Carver is 86. Former Beatles drummer Pete Best is 85. Actor-comedian Billy Connolly is 84. Singer Lee Michaels is 81. Actor Dwight Schultz (“Star Trek: Voyager,” “The A-Team”) is 79. Actor Stanley Livingston (“My Three Sons”) is 76. Record producer/musician Terry Lewis (The Time) is 70. Actor Ruben Santiago-Hudson (“Castle”) is 70. Actor Denise Crosby (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 69. Actor Shae D’Lyn (“Dharma and Greg”) is 64. Guitarist John Squire of the Stone Roses is 64. Guitarist Gary Stonadge of Big Audio Dynamite is 64. Actor Garret Dillahunt (“Raising Hope”) is 62. Actor Conleth Hill (“Game of Thrones”) is 62. Comedian Brad Sherwood (“Whose Line Is It Anyway?”) is 62. Actor Scott Krinsky (“Chuck”) is 58. Guitarist Chad Taylor of Live is 56. Actor Lola Glaudini (“Criminal Minds”) is 55. Actor Colin Hanks (“Life in Pieces,” ″Roswell”) is 49. Actor Katherine Heigl (“Grey’s Anatomy,” ″Roswell”) is 48. Actor Sarah Hyland (“Modern Family”) is 36.

Nov. 25: Singer Bob Lind is 84. Actor-game show host Ben Stein is 82. Actor John Larroquette is 79. “Dancing With the Stars” judge Bruno Tonioli is 71. Singer Amy Grant is 66. Drummer Scott Mercado (Candlebox) is 62. Singer Tim Armstrong of Rancid is 61. Actor Steve Harris (“Friday Night Lights,” "The Practice”) is 61. Actor Billy Burke (“Twilight” films) is 60. Singer Stacy Lattisaw is 60. Guitarist Rodney Sheppard of Sugar Ray is 60. Rapper-producer Erick Sermon (EPMD) is 58. Actor Jill Hennessy (“Crossing Jordan”) is 57. Actor Christina Applegate is 55. Actor Eddie Steeples (“My Name Is Earl”) is 53. Actor Kristian Nairn (“Game of Thrones”) is 51. Actor Jill Flint (“The Good Wife,” “Royal Pains”) is 49. Actor Jerry Ferrara (“Entourage”) is 47. Actor Valerie Azlynn (“Sullivan and Son”) is 46. Actor Katie Cassidy (“Arrow,” new “Melrose Place”) is 40. Actor Stephanie Hsu (Film’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” TV’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) is 36. Contemporary Christian singer Jamie Grace is 35.

Nov. 26: Impressionist Rich Little is 88. Singer Jean Terrell (The Supremes) is 82. Bassist John McVie of Fleetwood Mac is 81. Actor Marianne Muellerleile (Film’s “Memento,” TV’s “Life With Bonnie”) is 78. Actor Scott Jacoby (“That Certain Summer”) is 70. Actor Jamie Rose (“Falcon Crest,” “St. Elsewhere”) is 67. Country singer Linda Davis is 64. Actor Scott Adsit (“30 Rock”) is 61. Actor Kristin Bauer (“True Blood”) is 60. Actor Peter Facinelli (“Nurse Jackie”) is 53. Actor Tammy Lynn Michaels (”The L Word,” “Popular”) is 52. Hip-hop artist DJ Khaled is 51. Actor Maia Campbell (“In the House”) is 50. Country singer Joe Nichols is 50. Musicians Randy and Anthony Armstrong of Red are 48. Actor Jessica Bowman (“Dr. Quinn: Medicine Woman”) is 46. Singer Natasha Bedingfield is 45. Actor Jessica Camacho (“Taken,” “The Flash”) is 44. Singer-guitarist Mike Gossin of Gloriana is 42. Drummer Ben Wysocki of The Fray is 42. Singer Lil Fizz of B2K is 41. Singer Aubrey Collins (Trick Pony) is 39. Singer-actor Rita Ora is 36. Actor Aubrey Peeples (“Nashville,” “Sharknado”) is 33.

Nov. 27: Director Kathryn Bigelow (“The Hurt Locker”) is 75. TV personality Bill Nye (“Bill Nye the Science Guy”) is 71. Actor William Fichtner (“Mom,” “Invasion”) is 70. Guitarist Charlie Burchill of Simple Minds is 67. Actor Michael Rispoli (“The Sopranos,” “The Rum Diary”) is 66. Drummer Charlie Benante of Anthrax is 64. Drummer Mike Bordin (Faith No More) is 64. Actor Fisher Stevens (TV’s “Early Edition,” film’s “Short Circuit”) is 63. Actor Robin Givens is 62. Actor Michael Vartan (“Alias”) is 58. Actor Elizabeth Marvel (“Homeland,” “House of Cards”) is 57. Rapper Skoob of Das EFX is 56. Actor Kirk Acevedo (“Fringe,” “Oz”) is 55. Rapper Twista is 54. Actor Jaleel White (“Family Matters”) is 50. Actor Arjay Smith (“Perception”) is 43. Actor Alison Pill (“Scott Pilgrim vs. The World,” “Midnight in Paris”) is 41. Actor Lashana Lynch (“No Time To Die”) is 39.

Nov. 28: Motown Records founder Berry Gordy Jr. is 97. Singer-songwriter Bruce Channel is 86. Singer Randy Newman is 83. Musician Paul Shaffer (“Late Show With David Letterman”) is 77. Actor Ed Harris is 76. Actor S. Epatha Merkerson (“Chicago Med,” “Law & Order”) is 74. Country singer Kristine Arnold of Sweethearts of the Rodeo is 70. Actor Judd Nelson is 67. Director Alfonso Cuarón (“Roma,” “Gravity”) is 65. Drummer Matt Cameron (Pearl Jam, Soundgarden) is 64. Actor Jane Sibbett (“Friends," “Herman’s Head”) is 64. Comedian Jon Stewart (“The Daily Show”) is 64. Actor Garcelle Beauvais (“NYPD Blue,” ″The Jamie Foxx Show”) is 60. Singer Dawn Robinson (En Vogue, Lucy Pearl) is 58. Actor Gina Tognoni (“The Young and the Restless”) is 53. Musician apl.de.ap of Black Eyed Peas is 52. Actor Malcolm Goodwin (“iZombie”) is 51. Actor Ryan Kwanten (“True Blood”) is 50. Actor Aimee Garcia (“Lucifer”) is 48. Rapper Chamillionaire is 47. Actor Daniel Henney (“Criminal Minds”) is 47. Keyboardist Rostam Batmanglij (Vampire Weekend) is 43. Singer-keyboardist Tyler Glenn of Neon Trees is 43. Singer Trey Songz is 42. Actor Mary Elizabeth Winstead (“Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter,” “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World”) is 42. Actor Scarlett Pomers (“Reba”) is 38. Actor-rapper Bryshere Gray (“Empire”) is 33.