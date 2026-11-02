Celebrity birthdays for the week of Nov. 8-14 include Demi Moore and Ryan Gosling

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Nov. 8-14:

Nov. 8: Singer Bonnie Bramlett is 82. Singer-songwriter Bonnie Raitt is 77. Former “Entertainment Tonight” host Mary Hart is 76. Former Playboy CEO Christie Hefner is 74. Actor Alfre Woodard is 74. Singer-songwriter Rickie Lee Jones is 72. Guitarist Pearl Thompson of The Cure is 69. Singer-actor Leif Garrett is 65. TV chef Gordon Ramsay is 60. Actor Courtney Thorne-Smith is 59. Actor Parker Posey is 58. Singer Diana King is 56. Bassist Scott Devendorf of The National is 54. Actor Gretchen Mol is 54. News anchor David Muir is 53. Actor Matthew Rhys (“The Americans,” “Brothers and Sisters”) is 52. Actor Tara Reid (“Sharknado,” “American Pie”) is 51. Singer Bucky Covington (“American Idol”) is 49. Actor Dania Ramirez (“Devious Maids,” “Entourage”) is 47. TV personality Jack Osbourne (“The Osbournes”) is 41. Actor Jessica Lowndes (“90210”) is 38. Singer SZA is 37. Singer-actor Riker Lynch (“Glee”) is 35. Singer Lauren Alaina (“American Idol”) is 32.

Nov. 9: Actor Robert David Hall (“CSI”) is 78. Actor Lou Ferrigno (“The Incredible Hulk”) is 75. Gospel singer Donnie McClurkin is 67. Drummer Dee Plakas of L7 is 66. Rapper Pepa of Salt-N-Pepa is 62. Rapper Scarface of Geto Boys is 56. Musician Susan Tedeschi is 56. Actor Jason Antoon (“NCIS: Hawai’i”) is 55. Singer Nick Lachey of 98 Degrees is 53. Bassist Barry Knox of Parmalee is 49. Singer Sisqo (Dru Hill) is 48. Country singer Chris Lane is 42. Actor Emily Tyra (“Code Black”) is 39. Actor Nikki Blonsky (“Hairspray”) is 38.

Nov. 10: Blues singer Bobby Rush is 92. Actor Albert Hall (“Ally McBeal,” “Beloved”) is 89. Country singer Donna Fargo is 85. Lyricist Tim Rice is 82. Actor Jack Scalia is 76. Director Roland Emmerich (“The Patriot,” “Independence Day”) is 71. Actor-comedian Sinbad is 70. Actor Mackenzie Phillips (“One Day at a Time”) is 67. Author Neil Gaiman is 66. Actor Vanessa Angel (“Kingpin”) is 63. Actor Hugh Bonneville (“Downton Abbey”) is 63. Comedian Tommy Davidson (“In Living Color”) is 63. Actor Michael Jai White is 62. Country singer Chris Cagle is 58. Comedian Tracy Morgan (“30 Rock”) is 58. Actor Ellen Pompeo (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 57. Actor Orny Adams (TV’s “Teen Wolf”) is 56. Rapper U-God of Wu-Tang Clan is 56. Rapper Warren G is 56. Actor Walton Goggins (“Fallout,” “The Shield”) is 55. Contemporary Christian singer Matt Maher is 52. Singer-guitarist Jim Adkins of Jimmy Eat World is 51. Rapper-actor Eve is 48. Bassist Chris Joannou of Silverchair is 47. Actor Heather Matarazzo is 44. Singer Miranda Lambert is 43. Actor Josh Peck (“Ice Age,” “Drake and Josh”) is 40. Singer Vinz Dery of Nico and Vinz is 36. Actor Genevieve Buechner (“UnREAL”) is 35. Actor Zoey Deutch (“Vampire Academy”) is 32. Actor Kiernan Shipka (“Riverdale,” “Mad Men”) is 27. Actor Mackenzie Foy (“Twilight”) is 26.

Nov. 11: Country singer Narvel Felts is 88. Guitarist Vince Martell of Vanilla Fudge is 81. Singer-keyboardist Jim Peterik of The Ides of March (and Survivor) is 76. Singer-keyboardist Paul Cowsill of The Cowsills is 75. Singer Marshall Crenshaw is 73. Singer-guitarist Andy Partridge of XTC is 73. Singer Dave Alvin is 71. Synthesizer player Ian Craig Marsh (Human League, Heaven 17) is 70. Actor Stanley Tucci is 66. Actor Demi Moore is 64. Actor Calista Flockhart (“Brothers and Sisters,” “Ally McBeal”) is 62. Actor Frank John Hughes (“24”) is 59. TV personality Carson Kressley (“Queer Eye for the Straight Guy”) is 57. Actor David DeLuise (“Wizards of Waverly Place”) is 55. Actor Leonardo DiCaprio is 52. Actor Scoot McNairy (“Argo”) is 49. Musician Jon Batiste is 40. Actor Christa B. Allen (“Revenge”) is 35. Actor Tye Sheridan (“X-Men” movies) is 30.

Nov. 12: Singer Brian Hyland is 83. Playwright-actor Wallace Shawn (“The Princess Bride”) is 83. Keyboardist Booker T. Jones of Booker T. and the MG’s is 82. Sportscaster Al Michaels is 82. Singer Neil Young is 81. Guitarist Buck Dharma of Blue Oyster Cult is 79. Country singer Barbara Fairchild is 76. Actor Megan Mullally is 68. Actor Rebecca Wisocky (“Ghosts,” “Devious Maids”) is 55. Actor Radha Mitchell (“Finding Neverland”) is 53. Actor Tamala Jones (“Castle,” “The Brothers”) is 52. Actor Angela Watson (“Step By Step”) is 52. Singer-actor Tevin Campbell is 50. Actor Ashley Williams (“Huff,” “Good Morning, Miami”) is 48. Actor Cote de Pablo (“NCIS”) is 47. Actor Ryan Gosling is 46. Bassist Chris Huffman of Casting Crowns is 46. Actor Anne Hathaway is 44. Singer Omarion (B2K) is 42. Drummer Griffin Goldsmith of Dawes is 36.

Nov. 13: Actor Jimmy Hawkins (“It’s a Wonderful Life”) is 85. Country singer-songwriter Ray Wylie Hubbard is 80. Actor Joe Mantegna is 79. Actor Sheila Frazier (“Superfly”) is 78. Actor Tracy Scoggins (“The Colbys,” “Lois and Clark”) is 73. Actor Chris Noth (“Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” “Sex and the City”) is 72. Actor Whoopi Goldberg is 71. Actor Rex Linn (“Young Sheldon,” “CSI: Miami”) is 70. Actor Caroline Goodall (“The Princess Diaries,” “Schindler’s List”) is 67. Actor Neil Flynn (“The Middle,” “Scrubs”) is 66. Trumpeter Walter Kibby of Fishbone is 62. Comedian Jimmy Kimmel is 59. Actor Steve Zahn (“Happy, Texas,” “That Thing You Do!”) is 59. Actor Gerard Butler (“Machine Gun Preacher,” “The Phantom of the Opera”) is 57. Actor Jordan Bridges (“Rizzoli and Isles”) is 53. Actor Aisha Hinds (“Under the Dome,” “True Blood”) is 51. Bassist Nikolai Fraiture of The Strokes is 48. Actor Monique Coleman (“High School Musical”) is 46. Actor Devon Bostick (“The 100,” “Diary of a Wimpy Kid”) is 35.

Nov. 14: Guitarist James Young of Styx is 77. Musician Stephen Bishop is 75. Pianist Yanni is 72. Actor Laura San Giacomo (“Just Shoot Me”) is 65. Actor D.B. Sweeney is 65. Rapper Rev. Run of Run-DMC is 62. Actor Patrick Warburton (“The Tick,” “Seinfeld”) is 62. Singer Jeanette Jurado of Exposé is 61. Bassist Brian Yale of Matchbox Twenty is 58. Singer-music producer Butch Walker (Marvelous 3) is 57. Actor Josh Duhamel (Film’s “Transformers,” TV’s “Las Vegas”) is 54. Drummer Travis Barker of Blink-182 is 51. Drummer Robby Shaffer of MercyMe is 51. Actor Brian Dietzen (“NCIS”) is 49. Rapper Shyheim is 49. Bassist Tobin Esperance of Papa Roach is 47. Actor Olga Kurylenko (“Quantum of Solace”) is 47. Comedian Vanessa Bayer (“Saturday Night Live”) is 45. Actor Russell Tovey (“Quantico”) is 45. Actor Cory Michael Smith (“Gotham”) is 40. Actor Graham Patrick Martin (“Major Crimes,” “Two and a Half Men”) is 35.