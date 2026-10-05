Celebrity birthdays for the week of Oct. 11-17 include Cardi B and Dominic West

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Oct. 11-17:

Oct. 11: Country singer Gene Watson is 83. Singer Daryl Hall of Hall and Oates is 80. Actor Catlin Adams (“The Jerk,” “The Jazz Singer”) is 76. Country singer Paulette Carlson (Highway 101) is 75. MTV VJ Mark Goodman is 74. Actor David Morse (“St. Elsewhere”) is 73. Actor Stephen Spinella (“24”) is 70. Actor Joan Cusack is 64. Guitarist Scott Johnson of Gin Blossoms is 64. Actor-writer Michael J. Nelson (“Mystery Science Theater 3000”) is 62. Actor Sean Patrick Flanery is 61. Actor Lennie James (“The Walking Dead”) is 61. Musician Todd Snider is 60. Actor Artie Lange (“MADtv”) is 59. Actor Jane Krakowski (“30 Rock,” “Ally McBeal”) is 58. Actor Andrea Navedo (“Jane the Virgin”) is 57. Rapper MC Lyte is 56. Actor Constance Zimmer (“UnREAL,” “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 56. Actor Darien Sills-Evans (“Superior Donuts,” “Treme”) is 52. Singer NeeNa Lee is 51. Actor Emily Deschanel (“Bones”) is 50. Actor Trevor Donovan (“90210”) is 48. Rapper Cardi B is 34.

Oct. 13: Gospel singer Shirley Caesar is 89. Musician Paul Simon is 85. Keyboardist Robert Lamm of Chicago is 82. Country singer Lacy J. Dalton is 80. Singer Sammy Hagar is 79. Singer John Ford Coley of England Dan and John Ford Coley is 78. Model Beverly Johnson is 74. Actor John Lone (“The Last Emperor,” “Rush Hour 2”) is 74. “The X-Files” creator Chris Carter is 70. Singer Cherrelle is 67. Singer-actor-talk show host Marie Osmond is 67. Singer Joey Belladonna of Anthrax is 66. Actor T’Keyah Crystal Keymah (“That’s So Raven,” “In Living Color”) is 64. Country singer John Wiggins is 64. Actor Christopher Judge (TV’s “Stargate SG-1”) is 62. Actor Matt Walsh (“Veep”) is 62. Actor Reginald Ballard (“Martin,” “The Bernie Mac Show”) is 61. Actor Kate Walsh (“Private Practice,” “Grey’s Anatomy”) is 59. Musician Jeff Allen of Mint Condition is 58. Actor Tisha Campbell-Martin (“My Wife and Kids,” “Martin”) is 58. Country singer Rhett Akins is 57. TV personality Billy Bush is 55. Actor Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat,” “Da Ali G Show”) is 55. Guitarist Jan Van Sichem Jr. of K’s Choice is 54. Singers Brandon and Brian Casey of Jagged Edge are 51. Actor Kiele Sanchez (“Lost”) is 50. Singer Ashanti is 46. Singer-rapper Lumidee is 46. Contemporary Christian singer Jon Micah Sumrall of Kutless is 46. Actor Caleb McLaughlin (“Stranger Things”) is 25.

Oct. 14: Director Carroll Ballard (“The Black Stallion”) is 89. Singer Cliff Richard is 86. Singer Justin Hayward of the Moody Blues is 80. Actor Greg Evigan (“My Two Dads,” “B.J. and the Bear”) is 73. Singer Thomas Dolby is 68. Actor Lori Petty (“A League of Their Own”) is 63. Actor Steve Coogan (“Night at the Museum” movies) is 61. Singer Karyn White is 61. Actor Edward Kerr (“Pretty Little Liars,” “Snoops”) is 60. Actor Jon Seda (“Chicago P.D.,” “Homicide: Life on the Street”) is 56. Bassist Doug Virden (Sons of the Desert) is 56. Country singer Natalie Maines of The Chicks is 52. Singer Shaznay Lewis of All Saints is 51. Actor Stephen Hill (2018’s “Magnum, P.I.”) is 50. Singer Usher is 48. TV personality Stacy Keibler (WWE) is 47. Actor Ben Whishaw (“Paddington”) is 46. Actor Skyler Shaye (“Bratz”) is 40. Comedian Jay Pharoah (“Saturday Night Live”) is 39. Actor Max Thieriot (“Fire Country,” “SEAL Team”) is 38.

Oct. 15: Singer Barry McGuire is 91. Drummer Don Stevenson of Moby Grape is 84. Actor Victor Banerjee (“A Passage to India”) is 80. Musician Richard Carpenter of The Carpenters is 80. Actor Larry Miller (“Mad About You,” “Boston Legal”) is 73. Actor Jere Burns (“Good Morning, Miami,” “Dear John”) is 72. TV chef Emeril Lagasse is 67. Drummer Mark Reznicek (The Toadies) is 64. Singer Eric Benet is 60. Actor Vanessa Marcil (“Las Vegas,” “Beverly Hills 90210”) is 58. “Trading Spaces” host Paige Davis is 57. Actor Dominic West (“The Crown,” “The Wire”) is 57. Singer Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town is 57. Singer Ginuwine is 56. Singer Jaci Velasquez is 47. Actor Brandon Jay McLaren (TV’s “Ransom”) is 46. Singer Keyshia Cole is 45. Actor Vincent Martella (“Everybody Hates Chris”) is 34. Actor Bailee Madison (“Good Witch,” “Pretty Little Liars”) is 27.

Oct. 16: Actor-producer Tony Anthony (“The Stranger” movies) is 89. Actor Barry Corbin (“Yellowstone,” “Northern Exposure”) is 86. Bassist C.F. Turner of Bachman-Turner Overdrive is 83. Producer-director David Zucker (“The Naked Gun,” “Airplane!”) is 79. Actor Martha Smith (“Animal House,” “Scarecrow and Mrs. King”) is 74. Actor Andy Kindler (“Bob’s Burgers,” “Everybody Loves Raymond”) is 70. Actor-director Tim Robbins is 68. Guitarist Gary Kemp (Spandau Ballet) is 67. Singer Bob Mould (Husker Du) is 66. Actor Randy Vasquez (“JAG”) is 65. Bassist Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers is 64. Actor Christian Stolte (“Chicago Fire”) is 64. Actor Terri J. Vaughn (“All of Us,” “The Steve Harvey Show”) is 57. Singer Wendy Wilson of Wilson Phillips is 57. Rapper B-Rock of B-Rock and the Bizz is 55. Singer Chad Gray of Mudvayne is 55. Actor Paul Sparks (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 55. Actor Kellie Martin (“Christy,” “Life Goes On”) is 51. Singer-songwriter John Mayer is 49. Actor Jeremy Jackson (“Baywatch”) is 46. Actor Caterina Scorsone (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 46. Actor Brea Grant (“Heroes”) is 45. Actor Kyler Pettis (“Days of Our Lives”) is 34.

Oct. 17: Singer Gary Puckett of Gary Puckett and the Union Gap is 84. Actor Michael McKean is 79. Singer-comedian Bill Hudson of The Hudson Brothers is 77. Country singer Alan Jackson is 68. Actor Grant Shaud (“Murphy Brown”) is 66. Animator Mike Judge (“King of the Hill,” “Beavis and Butthead”) is 64. Singer Rene’ Dif (Aqua) is 59. Reggae singer Ziggy Marley is 58. Actor Wood Harris (“Empire,” “The Wire”) is 57. Singer Wyclef Jean of The Fugees is 57. Singer Chris Kirkpatrick of ’NSync is 55. Rapper Eminem is 54. Actor Sharon Leal (“Boston Public,” “Why Did I Get Married?”) is 54. Actor Matthew Macfadyen (“Deadpool and Wolverine,” “Succession”) is 52. Actor Felicity Jones (“The Theory of Everything”) is 43. Actor Chris Lowell (“The Help,” “Private Practice”) is 42. Actor Dee Jay Daniels (“The Hughleys,” “In the House”) is 38.