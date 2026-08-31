Celebrity birthdays for the week of Sept. 6-12 include Emmy Rossum and Harry Connick Jr.

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Sept. 6-12:

Sept. 6: Comedian Jo Anne Worley is 90. Singer-bassist Roger Waters (Pink Floyd) is 83. Actor Swoosie Kurtz is 82. Comedian-actor Jane Curtin is 79. Country singer Buddy Miller is 74. Actor James Martin Kelly (“Mob City,” ″Magic Mike”) is 72. Drummer Joe Smyth of Sawyer Brown is 69. Actor-comedian Jeff Foxworthy is 68. Actor-comedian Michael Winslow (“Police Academy”) is 68. Guitarist Pal Waaktaar of A-ha is 65. News correspondent Elizabeth Vargas is 64. Country singer Mark Chesnutt is 63. Actor Betsy Russell (“Saw”) is 63. Actor Rosie Perez is 62. Singer Macy Gray is 59. Singer Darryl Anthony (Az Yet) is 57. Singer CeCe Peniston is 57. Actor Daniele Gaither (“MADtv”) is 56. Actor Dylan Bruno (“Numb3ers”) is 54. Actor Idris Elba is 54. Actor Justina Machado (Netflix’s “One Day at a Time,” “Jane the Virgin”) is 54. Actor Anika Noni Rose (“The Princess and the Frog,” “Dreamgirls”) is 54. Singer Nina Persson (The Cardigans) is 52. Actor Justin Whalin (“Lois and Clark”) is 52. Actor Naomie Harris (“Moonlight,” “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies) is 50. Rapper Noreaga is 49. Rapper Foxy Brown is 48. Actor Deborah Joy Winans (“Greenleaf”) is 43. Actor Lauren Lapkus (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 41. Singer Max George of The Wanted is 38.

Sept. 7: Singer Gloria Gaynor is 83. Actor Susan Blakely (“The Towering Inferno,” "The Concorde: Airport ’79″) is 78. Actor Julie Kavner (“The Simpsons”) is 76. Singer Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders is 75. Keyboardist Benmont Tench of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers is 73. Actor Corbin Bernsen is 72. Actor Michael Emerson (“Lost”) is 72. Pianist Michael Feinstein is 70. Songwriter Diane Warren is 70. Singer Margot Chapman (Starland Vocal Band) is 69. Actor W. Earl Brown (“Deadwood”) is 63. Comedian Leslie Jones (“Supermarket Sweep,” ″Saturday Night Live”) is 59. Model Angie Everhart is 57. Actor Diane Farr (“Numb3rs,” “Rescue Me”) is 57. Actor Monique Gabriela Curnen (“The Dark Knight”) is 56. Actor Tom Everett Scott (“Southland,” ″That Thing You Do!”) is 56. Drummer Chad Sexton of 311 is 56. Actor Shannon Elizabeth (“American Pie”) is 53. Actor Oliver Hudson (“Nashville”) is 50. Actor Devon Sawa (“Slackers,” ″Final Destination”) is 48. Actor Benjamin Hollingsworth (“Code Black”) is 42. Actor Alyssa Diaz (“The Rookie”) is 41. Contemporary Christian musician Wes Willis of Rush of Fools is 40. Actor Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld,” ″Thirteen”) is 39. Actor Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country”) is 37. Actor Ian Chen (“Fresh Off the Boat”) is 20.

Sept. 8: Ventriloquist Willie Tyler (with Lester) is 86. Actor Alan Feinstein is 85. Singer Sal Valentino of The Beau Brummels is 84. Bassist Will Lee of the CBS Orchestra (“Late Show with David Letterman”) is 74. Actor Heather Thomas (“The Fall Guy”) is 69. Singer Aimee Mann is 66. Bassist David Steele of Fine Young Cannibals is 66. Actor Thomas Kretschmann (“The Pianist”) is 64. Singer Marc Gordon of Levert is 62. Contemporary Christian singer Darlene Zschech is 61. Singer Neko Case is 56. Actor David Arquette is 55. TV personality Brooke Burke is 55. Actor Martin Freeman (“Black Panther,” ″The Hobbit”) is 55. TV personality Kennedy is 54. Drummer Richard Hughes of Keane is 51. Actor Larenz Tate is 51. Actor Nathan Corddry (“Mom”) is 49. Singer Pink is 47. Singer-songwriter Eric Hutchinson is 46. Actor Jonathan Taylor Thomas (“Home Improvement”) is 45. Rapper Wiz Khalifa is 39. Actor Gaten Matarazzo (“Stranger Things”) is 24.

Sept. 9: Singer Dee Dee Sharp is 81. Guitarist John McFee of The Doobie Brothers is 76. Actor Tom Wopat is 75. Actor Angela Cartwright (“The Danny Thomas Show,” ″Lost In Space”) is 74. Musician-producer Dave Stewart (Eurythmics) is 74. Actor Hugh Grant is 66. Actor Charles Esten (“Nashville”) is 61. Actor Constance Marie (“George Lopez”) is 61. Actor-comedian Adam Sandler is 60. Model Rachel Hunter is 57. Actor Eric Stonestreet (“Modern Family”) is 55. Actor Henry Thomas (“E.T.”) is 55. Actor Goran Visnjic (“ER”) is 54. Jazz singer Michael Bublé is 51. Actor Michelle Williams (“Brokeback Mountain,” ″Dawson’s Creek”) is 46. Singer Paul Janeway of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 43. Actor Kelsey Asbille (“One Tree Hill,” “Teen Wolf”) is 35. Contemporary Christian singer Lauren Daigle is 35. Country singer Hunter Hayes is 35.

Sept. 10: Actor Greg Mullavey (“Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman”) is 93. Singer Danny Hutton of Three Dog Night is 84. Singer Jose Feliciano is 81. Actor Judy Geeson (“Mad About You”) is 78. Guitarist Joe Perry of Aerosmith is 76. Actor Amy Irving is 73. Actor Clark Johnson (“Homicide: Life on the Street”) is 72. Actor Kate Burton (“Scandal,” “Grey’s Anatomy”) is 69. Director Chris Columbus is 68. Singer Siobhan Fahey of Bananarama is 68. Actor Colin Firth is 66. Singer-guitarist David Lowery of Cracker is 66. Actor Sean O’Bryan (“The Princess Diaries” films) is 63. Actor Raymond Cruz (“Breaking Bad,” “The Closer”) is 62. Drummer Robin Goodridge of Bush is 61. Guitarist Stevie D. of Buckcherry is 60. Singer-guitarist Miles Zuniga of Fastball is 60. Rapper Big Daddy Kane is 58. Director Guy Ritchie is 58. Actor Johnathon Schaech (“To Appomattox,” ″That Thing You Do!”) is 57. Contemporary Christian singer Sara Groves is 54. Actor Ryan Phillippe is 52. Actor Jacob Young (“The Bold and the Beautiful,” ″All My Children”) is 47. Bassist Mikey Way of My Chemical Romance is 46. Ballerina Misty Copeland is 44. Guitarist Matthew Followill of Kings of Leon is 42. Singer Ashley Monroe of Pistol Annies is 40. Actor Hannah Hodson (“Hawthorne”) is 25.

Sept. 11: Movie director Brian De Palma is 86. Actor Lola Falana is 84. Drummer Mickey Hart of the Grateful Dead is 83. Guitarist Leo Kottke is 81. Actor Phillip Alford (“To Kill a Mockingbird”) is 78. Actor Amy Madigan is 76. Guitarist Tommy Shaw of Styx is 73. Sports reporter Lesley Visser is 73. Actor Reed Birney (“House of Cards,” “The Blacklist”) is 72. Drummer Jon Moss of Culture Club is 69. Actor-director Roxann Dawson (“Star Trek: Voyager”) is 68. Actor Scott Patterson (“Gilmore Girls”) is 68. Keyboardist Mick Talbot (The Style Council, Dexys Midnight Runners) is 68. Actor John Hawkes (“Deadwood”) is 67. Actor Anne Ramsay (“Mad About You,” ″A League of Their Own”) is 66. Actor Virginia Madsen (“Sideways,” ″American Dreams”) is 65. Actor Kristy McNichol is 64. Musician Moby is 61. Singer Harry Connick Jr. is 59. Actor Taraji P. Henson is 56. Actor Laura Wright (“Guiding Light”) is 56. Guitarist Jeremy Popoff of Lit is 55. Singer Brad Fischetti of LFO is 51. Guitarist Jon Buckland of Coldplay is 49. Rapper Ludacris is 49. Actor Ariana Richards (“Jurassic Park” films) is 47. Singer Charles Kelley of Lady A is 45. Actor Elizabeth Henstridge (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 39. Actor Tyler Hoechlin (TV’s “Teen Wolf”) is 39. Actor Mackenzie Aladjem (“Nurse Jackie”) is 25.

Sept. 12: Actor Linda Gray (“Dallas”) is 86. Singer Maria Muldaur is 84. Actor Joe Pantoliano (“The Sopranos”) is 75. Singer-guitarist Gerry Beckley of America is 74. Original MTV VJ Nina Blackwood is 74. Actor Rachel Ward is 69. Actor Amy Yasbeck (“Wings,” ″Life on a Stick”) is 64. Bassist Norwood Fisher of Fishbone is 61. Actor Darren E. Burrows (“Northern Exposure”) is 60. Singer Ben Folds (Ben Folds Five) is 60. Comedian Louis C.K. is 59. Guitarist Larry LaLonde of Primus is 58. Actor Will Chase (“Nashville”) is 56. Actor Josh Hopkins (“Cougar Town,” “Quantico”) is 56. Country singer Jennifer Nettles of Sugarland is 52. Actor Lauren Stamile (“Complications,” “Grey’s Anatomy”) is 50. Rapper 2 Chainz is 49. Actor Kelly Jenrette (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) is 48. Actor Ben McKenzie (“Gotham,” “The O.C.”) is 48. Singer Ruben Studdard (“American Idol”) is 48. Singer-actor Jennifer Hudson is 45. Actor Alfie Allen (“Game of Thrones”) is 40. Actor Emmy Rossum (“Phantom of the Opera”) is 40. Country singer Kelsea Ballerini is 33. Actor Colin Ford (“Under the Dome”) is 30.