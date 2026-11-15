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Central Connecticut State wins 72-67 over Quinnipiac

Central Connecticut State defeated Quinnipiac seventy-two to sixty-seven; the victory improves the home team record

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Central Connecticut State wins 72-67 over Quinnipiac
Central Connecticut State wins 72-67 over Quinnipiac

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Raphel Laurent’s 27 points helped Central Connecticut State defeat Quinnipiac 72-67 on Sunday.

Laurent shot 9 of 16 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 11 from the line for the Blue Devils (3-2). Ashton Reynolds scored 10 points, going 4 of 5 and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Keith Mcknight finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Bobcats (2-3). Tayeshawn Cunningham-Pemberton added 16 points for Quinnipiac. Tai Turnage finished with 10 points and two steals.

Up next

Central Connecticut State plays VSU-Lyndon at home on Tuesday. Quinnipiac hosts Maine on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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