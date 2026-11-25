CYPRESS LAKE, Fla. (AP) — Arden Conyers’ 24 points helped Charlotte defeat Northern Iowa 85-72 on Wednesday.

Conyers had five rebounds for the 49ers (5-2). Keyshuan Tillery added 15 points while shooting 5 for 14, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc while they also had five assists. Dylan Grant had 13 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line.

Carson Vis led the Panthers (3-5) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and three steals. Northern Iowa also got 18 points from Greyson Uelmen. Isaiah Johnson-Arigu also had 15 points and two steals.

Charlotte took the lead for good with 17:24 left in the game. Conyers helped his team pull away for the victory with 14 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.