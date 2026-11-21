Home defeats to big rivals. Injuries to key players. One of the worst defenses in the Premier League .

Another crisis might be unfolding at Chelsea, just a few months into Xabi Alonso's tenure.

“We’re in a fragile moment,” Alonso said Saturday after seeing his team overrun in a 4-1 home loss to Leeds, which hadn't won at Stamford Bridge this century.

Already without major players in striker Joao Pedro and defender Maxence Lacroix because of injuries, Chelsea fell apart against Leeds following the enforced withdrawal of Moises Caicedo in the 22nd minute after the Ecuador midfielder landed awkwardly on his back while making a challenge.

Despite going ahead within three minutes through Emmanuel Emegha on his first start, Leeds equalized almost immediately through Noah Okafor and dominated the second half, scoring through Dominic Calvert-Lewin — via the penalty spot — Okafor again and then U.S. midfielder Brenden Aaronson.

Leeds — whose rivalry with Chelsea dates back to the 1960s and early '70s — last beat the London club away in 1999. Less than a month ago, Tottenham won at Stamford Bridge for the first time since 2018. Before the international break, Chelsea lost 1-0 at Sunderland, which started that match in last place.

Chelsea, one of the biggest spenders in Europe in recent seasons, has tumbled toward mid-table and is putting in lethargic performances even though the team doesn't have the hindrance of European competition this season.

“After we lost Moises, we lost completely the momentum,” Alonso said. “Until then we were doing OK, but from that moment they started believing and we started not believing. After that, we never got the good feeling and were not able to come from the pressure. It completely changed.

“I’m not feeling (let down). We do it as a team, as (a) collective. We need to support each other. We need to find solutions to do better because this will happen. There were moments that we were not competing at the level required. But the physicality, the duels, it’s not the only explanation. The mentality part we can do better.”

Chelsea has now conceded 20 goals in 11 games, with only last-place Crystal Palace and promoted teams Ipswich and Coventry letting in more.

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