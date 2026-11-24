CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs are adding Trevor Rogers to their rotation, agreeing to a $120 million, five-year contract with the veteran left-hander, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the move was pending a physical.

Chicago is remaking its pitching staff after it was swept by San Diego in the first round of the playoffs. Matthew Boyd, Shota Imanaga, Clay Holmes, Kevin Gausman and David Peterson are free agents, creating an uncertain future for the team's rotation.

With Tarik Skubal off the market after agreeing to a deal with the New York Mets, Rogers was perhaps the top lefty still available in free agency. He went 10-11 with a 4.03 ERA for the Baltimore Orioles this year, making 30 starts. He pitched well in the second half after his ERA was over 6.00 in early June.

In 2025, he returned from an injury around midseason and went 9-3 with a 1.81 ERA in 18 starts. That earned him a fifth-place vote in the AL Cy Young Award race even though he hadn’t pitched at all before late May.

Rogers is 34-48 with a 3.88 ERA in 132 starts for the Orioles and Marlins. Miami traded him to Baltimore during the 2024 season in a deal that sent prospects Kyle Stowers and Connor Norby to the Marlins. Stowers became a legitimate power threat, but although it took a while, Baltimore got plenty from Rogers as well.

Rogers was a National League All-Star as a rookie in 2021, when he went 7-8 with a 2.64 ERA in 25 starts.

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