Chiefs beat the Raiders 30-27 to move to 4-0 behind Patrick Mahomes and Kenneth Walker III

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Patrick Mahomes remained undefeated at Allegiant Stadium, passing for 225 yards and two touchdowns, and Kenneth Walker III rushed for 177 yards and two TDs to lead the Chiefs to a 30-27 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Walker's 2-yard touchdown run with 3:21 left put the Chiefs (4-0) ahead for good at 23-19. It was set up by Tyquan Thornton's 55-yard reception on the previous play. Thornton, who had five catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns, suffered a gruesome-looking left leg injury on the play and was carted off.

Kirk Cousins passed for 365 yards and two touchdowns for the Raiders, ending his seven-game winning streak that included the final four games last season with Atlanta. Brock Bowers, who played with an illness, caught six passes for 86 yards and a TD.

Las Vegas' running game produced just 72 yards, averaging 2.8 per carry.

One of the NFL's early-season surprises, the Raiders put up a strong fight against their AFC West rivals, and first-year coach Klint Kubiak expressed confidence in his team at halftime.

“We're winning,” Kubiak said on the CBS broadcast. “We're going to win the game.”

Las Vegas certainly gave it a shot, taking a 13-10 advantage into the fourth quarter.

The lead didn't last long. Walker ended the third by busting free for a 76-yard run before he was chased down from behind by Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson at the 8-yard line. Two plays later, the Chiefs took their first lead on Mahomes' 8-yard scoring pass to Thornton.

It was the first time the Raiders' defense had been scored on in the fourth quarter this season.

Las Vegas came right back, with Matt Gay making field goals of 44 and 48 yards for a 19-17 lead with 4:53 left.

But it's hard to count out Mahomes in Las Vegas — or most places. He led the go-ahead touchdown drive and then took advantage of a fumble on the ensuing kickoff by handing the ball to Walker for another TD. Mahomes has won all six of his starts at Allegiant Stadium against the Raiders, plus the Super Bowl after the 2023 season.

Kansas City's Andy Reid, amazingly, has the most wins of any coach at Allegiant with seven. He broke a tie with former Raiders coaches Josh McDaniels and Antonio Pierce. Reid is 7-1 at the stadium, which opened in 2020.

The Chiefs held off a frantic comeback attempt in the final minutes. Cousins hit Bowers for a 20-yard touchdown with 1:46 left and the Raiders got the ball back, moving to midfield before Cousins was intercepted.

Injuries

Chiefs: WR Rashee Rice (hamstring) pulled up limping in the first quarter and didn't return.

Up next

Chiefs: Are off next weekend before hosting the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 18.

Raiders: Visit New England next Sunday for their third road game in four weeks.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here