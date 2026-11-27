KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have been able to overcome all manner of special teams miscues f or years, thanks to the leadership of coach Andy Reid, the wizardry of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the defensive brilliance of coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

They weren't able to do it in a 13-10 loss in Buffalo on Thursday night.

There was the shanked punt that netted 13 yards. The dropped snap on another. The punt return inexplicably caught at the 3-yard line in terrible weather. The penalties. And yet another miss by kicker Harrison Butker, tying him again for the NFL lead.

All of which the Chiefs were nearly able to overcome again.

But after they went three-and-out for the second straight time, the game tied at 10 with 22 seconds to go, Matt Araiza let loose a punt that was tipped at the line of scrimmage. It went just 45 yards and Greg Dortch brought it back 17, setting up Tyler Bass's winning field goal from 57 yards as time expired.

The Chiefs' special teams had let them down again. And to make matters worse, the Bills' special teams had made them pay for it.

Asked whether Reid still had confidence in special teams coach Dave Toub after another debacle, he replied: “I do.”

“We've got to do better. Overall, we've got to do better,” Reid added, “but the leadership I feel comfortable with.”

To be clear, Toub has earned a reputation as one of the NFL's better special teams coordinators over the years. There was a time when he was even considered a head coaching candidate, perhaps following in the footsteps of John Harbaugh, who also was a special teams coordinator for Reid in Philadelphia before becoming the head coach of the Ravens and now the Giants.

Yet something has to change, because by almost any metric, the Chiefs are among the worst at special teams in the NFL.

Their punt coverage has been poor, kickoff coverage worse. Araiza had been a bright spot until Thursday night, when he struggled in the wind and rain. And Butker has missed more kicks since the start of last season than anyone in the league.

The Chiefs are good enough to win a Super Bowl on offense. Defense, too.

Special teams is the question mark.

“I thought we battled through some adversity well, especially defensively. And we played a really good football team down to the wire,” Mahomes said after the game. “Obviously, we made too many mistakes, especially toward the end of the game, but throughout the game, that kind of cost us the victory.”

What’s working

Kenneth Walker missed his third straight game to a groin injury and Emmett Johnson again stepped up. The fifth-round pick carried 17 times for 72 yards and a touchdown, allowing Kansas City to move the ball — at least a little — when the wind and the rain made the downfield passing game an exercise in futility.

What needs help

Besides special teams?

Stock up

LB Nick Bolton had one of the best games of his career against one of the NFL's toughest quarterbacks to bring down. He finished with 14 tackles, two for a loss, and a late sack that helped give Kansas City's offense a chance to steal a victory.

Stock down

WR Xavier Worthy's stock has plummeted all season, and it's apparent the 2024 first-round pick might never live up to expectations. His inability to create separation has made it hard to feed him the ball, and he went catchless on three targets in Buffalo.

Injury report

Walker's nagging groin injury is becoming a problem. So are injuries on the offensive line, where RT Jaylon Moore remained out with an ankle injury and RG Trey Smith hurt his ankle in his first game back from a concussion. WR Jalen Royals sprained his ankle in the game against Buffalo, while OL Joshua Ezeudu left for a few plays but was able to finish the game.

Key number

1-6 — That's Mahomes' record in regular-season starts against Bills counterpart Josh Allen, though the Chiefs quarterback is 4-0 in playoff matchups. With the outcome Thursday night, a potential postseason rematch would likely happen in Buffalo.

Up next

The Chiefs have another Thursday night game against the Rams in Los Angeles next week.

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