Chiefs' Tyquan Thornton suffers gruesome-looking leg injury vs. Raiders. Rashee Rice also hurt

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton suffered a gruesome-looking injury to his left leg during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Thornton’s left foot bent awkwardly under Raiders safety Treydan Stukes as they both hit the turf after Thornton hauled in a 55-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes.

Thornton left on a cart as players from both teams knelt in prayer. Kenneth Walker III ran for a 2-yard touchdown for the Chiefs on the next play.

The injury ended a huge day for Thornton, who had five catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns. He caught 8-yard pass from Mahomes earlier in the fourth for his second TD to put the Chiefs ahead 17-13.

It had already been a tough day for Kansas City's receivers. Rashee Rice suffered a hamstring injury during the first quarter and did not return, leaving Mahomes without one of his primary targets.

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