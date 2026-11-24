China investigates Politburo member and Shanghai party chief Chen Jining
Chinese authorities are investigating a top official for alleged discipline violations; the probe expands party purges
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BANGKOK (AP) — Chinese Communist Party authorities are investigating Shanghai party secretary Chen Jining over alleged violations of party discipline , state broadcaster CCTV reported Tuesday.
Chen, who also sits on the party’s Politburo , is under investigation by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection. The brief announcement provided no further details.
The investigation follows sweeping purges under President Xi Jinping, who has emphasized greater discipline in the Party. Xi has sustained an anti-corruption campaign for more than a decade, carrying out purges on a scale not seen since Mao Zedong’s rule.
The post of Shanghai party secretary has traditionally been viewed as a stepping stone to China’s top leadership. The country’s current premier, Li Qiang, previously held the position.
Chen has served as Shanghai party secretary since 2022. He previously held senior positions in Beijing’s municipal government and headed the Ministry of Environmental Protection.
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