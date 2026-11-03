Chloe Donnell ties NCAA record with 14 3-pointers in Northwestern State's opener

Northwestern State sophomore Chloe Donnell hit 14 3-pointers to tie the NCAA record.

Donnell, who transferred to the Louisiana school this year from South Alabama, finished with 46 points, hitting 14 of her 23 3-point attempts in the 120-40 win over Ecclesia on Monday night.

"I don’t think anything could compare to this,” Donnell said after the win. “I have never been much of a scorer. I contribute well defensively and other things, but I just shot the ball well. I knew I was hitting, but I didn’t realize it was that many until the fourth quarter.”

Donnell tied the mark held by Juicy Landrum of Baylor, who did it in 2019. Before Monday, Donnell's career-high in college was just four points. The 46 points was third highest total in school history, only trailing Pam Hudson (48) and Linda Grayson (47).

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” first-year coach Alan Frey said. “It takes a whole bunch of things going on. We were setting screens for her and sometimes, she just caught the ball and said ‘I’m feeling it, it’s a heat check here.’ We’re going to go with that. When we have someone who is on fire, let’s lean into that.”

Frey was previously a longtime assistant at Tulane, Monmouth and Loyola University New Orleans.

Donnell had 20 points in the first half and then added 17 in the third quarter, including hitting four 3-pointers. She got the record-tying 3-pointer with 1:18 left that put her team up 120-36.

Northwestern State begins a three-game road trip on Friday at Arkansas, Oklahoma State and Louisiana Tech.

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