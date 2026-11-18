PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Christian Dvorak and Jamie Drysdale each had a goal and an assist, and Matvei Michkov extended his point streak to five games with two assists as the Philadelphia Flyers beat the scuffling Buffalo Sabres 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Travis Sanheim and Owen Tippett also scored for the Flyers. Joseph Woll made 16 saves.

Tage Thompson scored his 13th goal and added an assist for Buffalo, which is 0-4-1 in its last five games. Mattias Samuelsson and Jiri Kulich also scored, and Alex Lyon stopped 29 shots.

Dvorak scored at 5:23 of the third period, snapping a shot from the right circle over Lyon's left shoulder to give Philadelphia a 4-3 lead.

Dvorak also made a deft cross-ice pass to Sanheim on the first shift of the third, and the defenseman wristed it past Lyon at the 29-second mark for his fourth goal of the season.

Drysdale scored the Flyers' first goal at 6:39 of the second, snapping a feed from Michkov past Lyon to tie the score at 1. Drysdale later set up Tippett with a seeing-eye pass through several Buffalo defenders for a goal.

Michkov became the first Flyers player with four five-game point streaks before age 22 since Simon Gagne in 2001.

Up next

Sabres: Continue a six-game trip, their longest of the season, Thursday in Washington.

Flyers: Begin a three-game trip Thursday at Ottawa.

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