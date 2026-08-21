Cincinnati climbing in Big 12, inexperience and tough schedule loom large for Satterfield's team

Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — 2025 record: 7-6

Expectations

The Bearcats have steadily improved since joining the Big 12 in 2023, including reaching a bowl game last season for the first time since 2022. However, late-season struggles the past two years have put coach Scott Satterfield on the hot seat. Cincinnati was 7-1 and ranked 16th in the AP poll before losing their final five games last year.

Once again, Cincinnati had to do a massive rebuild of the roster, especially at the skill positions. The only saving grace for the offense is that it has one of the top offensive lines when it comes to Power Four programs. Defensive coordinator Nate Woody was brought in from Army and will run a 3-4 scheme charged with rushing the quarterback instead of dropping eight into coverage.

The Bearcats will have one of the toughest schedules in the Big 12. They host No. 12 Texas Tech and 21st-ranked Utah but also go on the road to face No. 14 BYU and No, 23 Houston. It could come down to the UC's final home game against Colorado on Nov. 21 to determine if the Bearcats will be bowl eligible and Satterfield will return for a fifth season.

The offensive line is biggest strength

The offensive line has three potential Day 2 NFL draft picks in left guard Evan Tengesdahl, left tackle Joe Cotton and center Taran Tyo. Tengesdahl is a preseason AP All-America and the leader of the group. The Bearcats allowed only eight sacks last season, second-fewest in the FBS.

While the defense lost most of its starters, it does return its two best players from last year in Antwan Peek Jr. and Johnathan Thompson. Peek is moving to an outside linebacker spot so that he can rush the passer more while Thompson had 8 1/2 tackles for loss last season.

If Cincinnati gets involved in a battle of field position, punter Max Fletcher is back after averaging 45.4 yards per punt last season and being named to the All-Big 12 second team.

Weaknesses include inexperience at skill positions

Satterfield once again has a situation where he has a new quarterback, running back and receivers. Georgia Southern transfer JC French IV doesn't have the dual threat capabilities that Brendan Sorsby had, but he did throw 20 touchdown passes against eight interceptions last season.

French will also need to make sure the offense can have longer drives. The Bearcats were last in the FBS in time of possession, averaging less than 25 minutes per game. They were also last in first-downs allowed.

New faces

QB JC French IV (transfer from Georgia Southern), EDGE Thomas Johnson, (transfer from North Carolina Central), WR Cade Wolford (transfer from Kent State), LB Filip Maciorowski (transfer from Northern Illinois), WR WR JV Gibson (transfer from Oklahoma).

Key losses

QB Brendan Sorsby (transferred to Texas Tech then ruled ineligible by NCAA due to gambling), S Christian Harrison (transferred to Arkansas), LB Jake Goldway (NFL), WR Cyrus Allen (NFL), TE Joe Royer (NFL).

Biggest games for the Bearcats

Vs. Kansas State (Sept. 26), vs. No. 12 Texas Tech (Oct. 25), at No. 14 BYU (Nov. 28).

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