CINCINNATI (AP) — FC Cincinnati honored Fiona, the famous hippopotamus at the Cincinnati Zoo that died recently, and then completed a stunning two-game sweep of top seed Nashville SC with a 1-0 victory in the MLS Cup playoffs on Saturday night.

Samuel Gidi, who was subbed on to replace the injured Ender Echenique in the 88th minute, scored off a cross by Evander less than one minute later.

Cincinnati survived a free kick just outside the box in the final seconds when Hany Mukhtar's effort was blocked.

Last Sunday, Cincinnati, the ninth seed, handed Nashville its first home loss to an MLS opponent since October 2025 with a 1-0 win to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series.

Fiona, whose fight for survival after a premature birth in 2017 turned her into a global sensation, died Nov. 19, days after swallowing a hat that was deflected into her enclosure. A Cincinnati Zoo spokesperson said it was an accident.

Before to the game, Cincinnati supporters unveiled a banner, or “Tifo,” with a caricature of Fiona. The club also made a donation to the Cincinnati Zoo for every fan in attendance.

Cincinnati was looking to become the third wild card entrant to knock off a No. 1 seed under the current playoff format.

Nashville won the Supporter's Shield this season while establishing MLS records with 77 points — surpassing Inter Miami's record of 74 in 2024 — 23 home wins, and fewest losses in a season (three).

Nashville had the better of the chances during a scoreless first half.

In the 24th minute, Mukhtar's shot caromed off the post, then off goalkeeper Roman Celentano for a corner. A minute later, Sam Surridge had a goal negated by offside.

Cincinnati had six shots to Nashville's five and the only shot on target in the half.

Nashville had another goal erased by offside early in the second half when Mukhtar scored but Surridge was found to be offside in the buildup.

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