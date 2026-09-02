Cincinnati looks to extend win streak in home openers to 25 when it faces Boston College

Boston College at Cincinnati, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: Fox

Key stats

Boston College (2025)

Overall offense: 383.4 yards per game (71st in FBS)

Passing: 280.2 yards per game (14th)

Rushing: 103.3 yards per game (125th)

Scoring: 25.4 points per game (83rd)

Overall defense: 433.3 yards allowed per game (126th)

Passing: 255.7 yards allowed per game (121st)

Rushing: 177.6 yards allowed per game (104th)

Scoring: 32.8 points allowed per game (119th)

Cincinnati (2025)

Overall offense: 407.3 yards per game (42nd in FBS)

Passing: 231.2 yards per game (60th)

Rushing: 176.1 yards per game (46th)

Scoring: 30.3 points per game (43rd)

Overall defense: 399.2 yards allowed per game (74th)

Passing: 220.5 yards allowed per game (69th)

Rushing: 178.8 yards allowed per game (105th)

Scoring: 25.6 points allowed per game (74th)

Team leaders

Boston College (2025)

Passing: Mason McKenzie 2,088 yards, 17 TDs, 11 INTs, 60.0 completion percentage (at Division II Saginaw Valley State)

Rushing: Evan Dickens, 1,339 yards, 16 TDs (at Liberty)

Receiving: Reed Swanson, 939 yards, 8 TDs (at Colgate)

Cincinnati (2025)

Passing: JC French IV 2,989 yards, 30 TDs, 8 INTs, 64 percent completion percentage (at Georgia Southern)

Rushing: Cole Tabb 445 yards, 3 TDs (at Stanford)

Receiving: Larenzo Fenner 1,001 yards, 15 TDs (at South Dakota)

Last game

Boston College beat Syracuse 34-12 to finish 2-10

Cincinnati lost 35-13 to Navy in the Liberty Bowl to finish 7-6

Next game

Boston College hosts Rutgers on Sept. 11. Cincinnati hosts Western Carolina on Sept. 12.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here , visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here