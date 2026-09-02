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Cincinnati looks to extend win streak in home openers to 25 when it faces Boston College

Boston College and Cincinnati prepare for Saturday game; statistics show contrasting team performances

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Cincinnati looks to extend win streak in home openers to 25 when it faces Boston College
Cincinnati looks to extend win streak in home openers to 25 when it faces Boston College

Boston College at Cincinnati, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: Fox

Key stats

Boston College (2025)

Overall offense: 383.4 yards per game (71st in FBS)

Passing: 280.2 yards per game (14th)

Rushing: 103.3 yards per game (125th)

Scoring: 25.4 points per game (83rd)

Overall defense: 433.3 yards allowed per game (126th)

Passing: 255.7 yards allowed per game (121st)

Rushing: 177.6 yards allowed per game (104th)

Scoring: 32.8 points allowed per game (119th)

Cincinnati (2025)

Overall offense: 407.3 yards per game (42nd in FBS)

Passing: 231.2 yards per game (60th)

Rushing: 176.1 yards per game (46th)

Scoring: 30.3 points per game (43rd)

Overall defense: 399.2 yards allowed per game (74th)

Passing: 220.5 yards allowed per game (69th)

Rushing: 178.8 yards allowed per game (105th)

Scoring: 25.6 points allowed per game (74th)

Team leaders

Boston College (2025)

Passing: Mason McKenzie 2,088 yards, 17 TDs, 11 INTs, 60.0 completion percentage (at Division II Saginaw Valley State)

Rushing: Evan Dickens, 1,339 yards, 16 TDs (at Liberty)

Receiving: Reed Swanson, 939 yards, 8 TDs (at Colgate)

Cincinnati (2025)

Passing: JC French IV 2,989 yards, 30 TDs, 8 INTs, 64 percent completion percentage (at Georgia Southern)

Rushing: Cole Tabb 445 yards, 3 TDs (at Stanford)

Receiving: Larenzo Fenner 1,001 yards, 15 TDs (at South Dakota)

Last game

Boston College beat Syracuse 34-12 to finish 2-10

Cincinnati lost 35-13 to Navy in the Liberty Bowl to finish 7-6

Next game

Boston College hosts Rutgers on Sept. 11. Cincinnati hosts Western Carolina on Sept. 12.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here , visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here

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