Cincinnati looks to extend win streak in home openers to 25 when it faces Boston College
Boston College and Cincinnati prepare for Saturday game; statistics show contrasting team performances
- 1 minuto de lectura'
Boston College at Cincinnati, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET
How to watch: Fox
Key stats
Boston College (2025)
Overall offense: 383.4 yards per game (71st in FBS)
Passing: 280.2 yards per game (14th)
Rushing: 103.3 yards per game (125th)
Scoring: 25.4 points per game (83rd)
Overall defense: 433.3 yards allowed per game (126th)
Passing: 255.7 yards allowed per game (121st)
Rushing: 177.6 yards allowed per game (104th)
Scoring: 32.8 points allowed per game (119th)
Cincinnati (2025)
Overall offense: 407.3 yards per game (42nd in FBS)
Passing: 231.2 yards per game (60th)
Rushing: 176.1 yards per game (46th)
Scoring: 30.3 points per game (43rd)
Overall defense: 399.2 yards allowed per game (74th)
Passing: 220.5 yards allowed per game (69th)
Rushing: 178.8 yards allowed per game (105th)
Scoring: 25.6 points allowed per game (74th)
Team leaders
Boston College (2025)
Passing: Mason McKenzie 2,088 yards, 17 TDs, 11 INTs, 60.0 completion percentage (at Division II Saginaw Valley State)
Rushing: Evan Dickens, 1,339 yards, 16 TDs (at Liberty)
Receiving: Reed Swanson, 939 yards, 8 TDs (at Colgate)
Cincinnati (2025)
Passing: JC French IV 2,989 yards, 30 TDs, 8 INTs, 64 percent completion percentage (at Georgia Southern)
Rushing: Cole Tabb 445 yards, 3 TDs (at Stanford)
Receiving: Larenzo Fenner 1,001 yards, 15 TDs (at South Dakota)
Last game
Boston College beat Syracuse 34-12 to finish 2-10
Cincinnati lost 35-13 to Navy in the Liberty Bowl to finish 7-6
Next game
Boston College hosts Rutgers on Sept. 11. Cincinnati hosts Western Carolina on Sept. 12.
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