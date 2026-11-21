CINCINNATI (AP) — Cole Tabb rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns and also had seven catches for 110 yards and two TDs helping Cincinnati snap a three-game losing streak and become bowl eligible with a 35-28 victory over Colorado on Saturday.

Tabb is the first player in program history to have at least 100 yards rushing and 100-plus yards receiving in the same game.

JC French IV passed for 280 yards and two TDs for the Bearcats (6-5, 3-5).

The loss assures Colorado (4-7, 2-6) of its third losing season in Deion Sanders' four seasons as head coach.

Colorado had three turnovers in the first half.

MJ Cannon's interception on the Buffaloes' opening drive led to Tabb's 1-yard rushing TD and Quanell Farrakhan Jr. fumbled after a 14-yard gain to set up French's 1-yard TD run made that gave Bearcats a 14-0 lead.

The Buffaloes got on the board when Isaac Wilson tossed a 36-yard TD pass to Ernest Campbell on fourth and 1 to make the score 14-7.

Wilson passed for 280 yards with three touchdowns but threw two interceptions.

The Bearcats led 21-14 at halftime.

The teams combined for 28 points in the third quarter.

Wilson had a 54-yard TD pass to DeAndre Moore and threw a deep pass down the right sideline to Joseph Williams, who made a contested one-hand catch about the 40 and raced untouched the rest of the way to the end zone for a 70-yard touchdown. Williams had four catches for 112 yards.

Tabb had a TD run and scored on a 50-yard screen pass as the Bearcats took a 35-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

But Kenny Worthy's interception on fourth down with 33 seconds left sealed the victory for the Bearcats.

The Takeaway

Colorado: The Buffaloes rushed for 249 yards in last week's win over then-No. 14 Houston but had only 67 in the first half Saturday, finishing with 121.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats are 2-13 in November since joining the Big 12. Prior to Saturday, they had not won a Big 12 game in November since Nov. 11, 2023, at Houston.

Up next

Colorado: Hosts UCF on Nov. 28.

Cincinnati: Plays at No. 10 BYU on Nov. 28.

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