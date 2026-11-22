TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — CJ Bailey threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns as NC State defeated Florida State 28-10 on Saturday.

Davion Gause had 25 carries for 292 yards and added five receptions for 71 yards for the Wolfpack, who have won five straight in the series against the Seminoles.

Bailey and Gause, who both grew up in South Florida, returned to the Sunshine State and helped NC State (5-6, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) snap a two-game skid. The 6-foot-6 Bailey completed 23 of 36 passes and connected with Darius Johnson, Preston Douglas and Davion Dozier for touchdowns.

Ashton Daniels completed 17 of 32 passes for 183 yards and an interception for Florida State (5-6, 3-5). Jasen Lopez caught seven passes for 58 yards, including a 30-yarder.

Florida State’s Rick Stockstill and NC State’s Todd Goebbel faced off in the first meeting between interim head coaches in an ACC football game since at least 1996, according to research by the league office.

The takeaway

NC State’s defense allowed a touchdown on the opening drive but then settled in, forcing Florida State to turn it over on downs twice and grabbing a pair of interceptions.

Florida State started Parks, its No. 5 running back, and managed just 77 yards on 25 carries. The Seminoles’ top four running backs are out due to injury.

Up next

NC State: Closes out the season at home against North Carolina on Saturday.

Florida State: Hosts rival Florida on Friday.

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