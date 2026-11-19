BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Skyy Clark scored 17 points and RJ Luis Jr. had 11 points and nine rebounds in his LSU debut as the No. 25 Tigers pulled away late to defeat Louisiana-Monroe 79-67 on Wednesday night.

Mo Dioubate scored 16 points and Abdi Bashir Jr. added 14 for LSU (5-0), which was playing as a ranked team for the first time since 2022.

Luis, who left St. John's in 2025 to turn pro and briefly trained with the Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics that offseason, checked in to enthusiastic applause with 12:05 left in the first half. A few minutes later, he drew a roar from the crowd when he hit a 3-pointer.

Luis, whose eligibility has been challenged by the NCAA and Southeastern Conference, was added to the roster Tuesday when LSU president Wade Rousse said the university would comply with a Louisiana state court order. District Judge Ronald R. Johnson issued a preliminary injunction that blocks the NCAA and SEC from declaring Luis ineligible, and also blocks LSU from citing SEC policies as a reason for leaving Luis off its roster.

Still, the SEC has expressed disappointment in LSU's decision to roster Luis, and coach Will Wade's decision to play him, even as the conference has abided by Johnson's order.

Fresh off a dramatic 81-80 upset at then-No. 14 Gonzaga on Saturday, LSU struggled to separate itself from ULM (2-6).

ULM led 51-50 with about 12:40 to go and LSU was clinging to a one-point lead when Donovan Dent, who also had 10 assists, hit a layup while being fouled. Luis added four straight points when he was fouled on a layup, rebounded his missed free throw and scored again.

Clark's 3 capped an 11-2 run that put the Tigers up 70-60, and LSU was able to keep ULM at bay during the final five minutes.

Phillip Tillman II scored 21 points and Khalil London added 13 for the Warhawks.

Up next

Louisiana-Monroe hosts Houston Christian on Friday night.

LSU hosts Queens on Saturday night.

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