TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Clashes broke out Saturday between police and protesters in the Albanian capital, Tirana, as thousands of people called for the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama, the latest in a long series of anti-government protests .

Police used tear gas and water cannons to push back protesters throwing rocks and using wooden sticks to try to smash street cameras and windows on government buildings.

Albanians traveled to Tirana from across the country and abroad for the rally, which coincided with the 114th anniversary of the country's declaration of independence, a day normally marked by national celebrations and a public holiday. Police were deployed along the main roads leading in and out of the capital, conducting vehicle checks.

“I came here specifically for the protest,” said Arian Lleshi, a 33-year-old who traveled to Tirana from the United Kingdom. “Why? Because we have been suffering for far too long. We have spread ourselves across Europe and around the world, and it is almost as if we are citizens without a state. We are like stateless citizens.”

The political parties that have been around in Albania since the fall of communism in the 1990s “no longer represent anyone,” Lleshi said. “They need to make way for a new generation of intellectuals and people who have a greater stake in the country’s future.”

Saturday’s protest was part of a series of demonstrations that began in late May, initially sparked by opposition to a major luxury tourism development on Albania’s southern coast that is linked to an investment firm founded by Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law.

The protests became known as the Flamingo movement , and were later followed by student demonstrations in September, many of which turned violent, with students calling for better education and living standards. The demonstrators' main demand has since broadened to include calls for Rama's resignation.

Protesters chanted “Resignation!” as they gathered in Tirana’s main Skanderbeg Square.

“We have come out to demand our rights. We have had enough. Life has become very difficult. We are calling for a change to the entire system,” said student Juna Vasili.

Resident Suzana Gjeta, a retiree, said she was demonstrating both on behalf of young people and those like herself "who are living on just 120 euros a month. We hope this system will go, that Edi Rama will go, and that this corruption will end,” she said.

Associated Press writer Elena Becatoros in Athens contributed to this report.