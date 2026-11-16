ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski spoke Monday of the need to “learn some lessons, some hard lessons” during the team's bye week.

Stefanski said it will be a good opportunity to “self-scout” following Atlanta's 35-13 loss to Kansas City on Sunday.

The Falcons (3-7) have lost three straight and five of six to fall into last place in the NFC South. Even in a woeful division where no team has more than four wins, it's difficult to enter the open week with an optimistic outlook. Optimism is fading after the Falcons gave up five touchdown passes to Patrick Mahomes and were held without a first down on their first four possessions.

“The responsibility falls on me. All of this falls on me,” Stefanski said after the loss. “So, I’ll take responsibility for everything that goes on in this football team. We all have to be better. That’s the truth. We will all learn from it. We’re not going to hide from it. Going to own it and make corrections.”

Two weeks after the Falcons put too much of a burden on quarterback Michael Penix Jr. by having him throw 24 passes in a heavy downpour in a 16-0 loss at Tampa Bay, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees put together another puzzling game plan against the Chiefs.

Bijan Robinson, who began the weekend as the NFL's leading rusher, had only two carries on the four straight possessions without a first down to open the game. Robinson finished with 16 rushes for 71 yards and a touchdown. He has had fewer carries in only one game this season.

Stefanski said Monday that Rees will keep the play-calling duties. The Falcons were outscored 85-30 during their three-game losing streak leading up to the break. The reluctance to lean on Robinson early in the game is a big reason Stefanski was asked about the status of Rees, who was on the sideline instead of the coaches' box on Sunday.

“We’ve got to play better early,” Stefanski said. “Got to put a plan together that the guys can go execute early.”

What’s working

After giving up a touchdown on the Chiefs' opening drive, Atlanta's defense didn't allow more points until Kansas City's final possession of the first half. The defense gave the Falcons a chance, as Kansas City led only 7-3 late in the half.

Mahomes threw three touchdown passes in the second half, including two in the final quarter, to turn the game into a rout.

What needs help

Self-inflicted mistakes, especially on the offensive line, continue to hurt the Falcons.

One week after committing a season-high 12 penalties in a 34-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Madrid, the Falcons had nine penalties for 65 yards. Six penalties were called against offensive linemen. Left tackle Jake Matthews had two holding penalties and a false start. Right tackle Jawaan Taylor had two false starts.

“You can’t win football games in this league without not beating yourself first,” wide receiver Jahan Dotson said Monday. “That’s where it starts. ... But before we even think about beating other teams, we have to look at ourselves in the mirror and fix the internal things.”

Stock up

Wide receiver Drake London had six catches for 109 yards. It was his 14th career game with 100 or more receiving yards, already the fifth-highest total in team history, even though he's only 25 and in his fifth season.

Stock down

Penix completed 23 of 43 passes for 286 yards and one interception. He has thrown six picks and one touchdown pass in the last three games. That includes four interceptions in the heavy rain at Tampa Bay. Overall, Penix has 10 touchdown passes and seven picks.

Through Sunday's games, the Falcons' minus-10 turnover ratio was tied for second worst in the NFL. That includes a league-worst 13 interceptions by four quarterbacks.

Injuries

Stefanski said London was cleared after being checked for a concussion in the game. The bye week comes at a good time for linebacker Divine Deablo, who was inactive against Kansas City after playing one game with a cast to protect his fractured right forearm.

Key number

11 — Safety DeMarcco Hellams had a team-leading 11 tackles in his first career start as the replacement for Jessie Bates III , who was traded to Jacksonville.

Next steps

Following their bye, the Falcons visit Minnesota on Nov. 29.

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