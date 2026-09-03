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Coastal Carolina and new coach Ryan Beard open the season at West Virginia

Coastal Carolina and West Virginia show struggling team statistics; both teams ended their last season with defeats

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Coastal Carolina and new coach Ryan Beard open the season at West Virginia
Coastal Carolina and new coach Ryan Beard open the season at West Virginia

Coastal Carolina at West Virginia, Saturday, noon ET

How to watch: TNT/HBO Max

Key stats

Coastal Carolina (2025)

Overall offense: 325.4 yards per game (114th in FBS)

Passing: 169.5 yards per game (115th)

Rushing: 155.8 yards per game (70th)

Scoring: 22.2 points per game (107th)

Overall defense: 443.8 yards allowed per game (130th in FBS)

Passing: 235.8 yards allowed per game (100th)

Rushing: 208.0 yards allowed per game (127th)

Scoring: 33.1 points allowed per game (123rd)

West Virginia (2025)

Overall offense: 349.5 yards per game (94th in FBS)

Passing: 188.9 yards per game (101st)

Rushing: 160.6 yards per game (64th)

Scoring: 21.8 points per game (108th)

Overall defense: 409.2 yards allowed per game (104th in FBS)

Passing: 265.4 yards allowed per game (127th)

Rushing: 143.8 yards allowed per game (61st)

Scoring: 30.8 points allowed per game (112th)

Team leaders

Coastal Carolina (2025)

Passing: Deuce Bailey, 335 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT, 48.9 completion percentage (at Missouri State)

Rushing: Dominic Lee-Knicely, 388 yards on 68 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Robby Washington, 278 yards on 29 catches, 3 TDs

West Virginia (2025)

Passing: Michael Hawkins Jr., 167 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INT, 55.6 completion percentage (at Oklahoma)

Rushing: Cam Cook 1,659 yards, 16 TDs (at Jacksonville State)

Receiving: DJ Epps 512 yards, 47 catches, 5 TDs (at Troy)

Last game

Coastal Carolina lost its final four games to finish a 6-7 season, including a 23-14 setback to Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl.

West Virginia lost 49-0 to Texas Tech to finish the regular season 4-8.

Next game

Coastal Carolina hosts Fordham of the Championship Subdivision on Sept. 12 while West Virginia hosts FCS member UT Martin.

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