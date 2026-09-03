Coastal Carolina and new coach Ryan Beard open the season at West Virginia
Coastal Carolina and West Virginia show struggling team statistics; both teams ended their last season with defeats
- 1 minuto de lectura'
Coastal Carolina at West Virginia, Saturday, noon ET
How to watch: TNT/HBO Max
Key stats
Coastal Carolina (2025)
Overall offense: 325.4 yards per game (114th in FBS)
Passing: 169.5 yards per game (115th)
Rushing: 155.8 yards per game (70th)
Scoring: 22.2 points per game (107th)
Overall defense: 443.8 yards allowed per game (130th in FBS)
Passing: 235.8 yards allowed per game (100th)
Rushing: 208.0 yards allowed per game (127th)
Scoring: 33.1 points allowed per game (123rd)
West Virginia (2025)
Overall offense: 349.5 yards per game (94th in FBS)
Passing: 188.9 yards per game (101st)
Rushing: 160.6 yards per game (64th)
Scoring: 21.8 points per game (108th)
Overall defense: 409.2 yards allowed per game (104th in FBS)
Passing: 265.4 yards allowed per game (127th)
Rushing: 143.8 yards allowed per game (61st)
Scoring: 30.8 points allowed per game (112th)
Team leaders
Coastal Carolina (2025)
Passing: Deuce Bailey, 335 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT, 48.9 completion percentage (at Missouri State)
Rushing: Dominic Lee-Knicely, 388 yards on 68 carries, 3 TDs
Receiving: Robby Washington, 278 yards on 29 catches, 3 TDs
West Virginia (2025)
Passing: Michael Hawkins Jr., 167 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INT, 55.6 completion percentage (at Oklahoma)
Rushing: Cam Cook 1,659 yards, 16 TDs (at Jacksonville State)
Receiving: DJ Epps 512 yards, 47 catches, 5 TDs (at Troy)
Last game
Coastal Carolina lost its final four games to finish a 6-7 season, including a 23-14 setback to Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl.
West Virginia lost 49-0 to Texas Tech to finish the regular season 4-8.
Next game
Coastal Carolina hosts Fordham of the Championship Subdivision on Sept. 12 while West Virginia hosts FCS member UT Martin.
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