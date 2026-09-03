Coastal Carolina and new coach Ryan Beard open the season at West Virginia

Coastal Carolina at West Virginia, Saturday, noon ET

How to watch: TNT/HBO Max

Key stats

Coastal Carolina (2025)

Overall offense: 325.4 yards per game (114th in FBS)

Passing: 169.5 yards per game (115th)

Rushing: 155.8 yards per game (70th)

Scoring: 22.2 points per game (107th)

Overall defense: 443.8 yards allowed per game (130th in FBS)

Passing: 235.8 yards allowed per game (100th)

Rushing: 208.0 yards allowed per game (127th)

Scoring: 33.1 points allowed per game (123rd)

West Virginia (2025)

Overall offense: 349.5 yards per game (94th in FBS)

Passing: 188.9 yards per game (101st)

Rushing: 160.6 yards per game (64th)

Scoring: 21.8 points per game (108th)

Overall defense: 409.2 yards allowed per game (104th in FBS)

Passing: 265.4 yards allowed per game (127th)

Rushing: 143.8 yards allowed per game (61st)

Scoring: 30.8 points allowed per game (112th)

Team leaders

Coastal Carolina (2025)

Passing: Deuce Bailey, 335 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT, 48.9 completion percentage (at Missouri State)

Rushing: Dominic Lee-Knicely, 388 yards on 68 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Robby Washington, 278 yards on 29 catches, 3 TDs

West Virginia (2025)

Passing: Michael Hawkins Jr., 167 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INT, 55.6 completion percentage (at Oklahoma)

Rushing: Cam Cook 1,659 yards, 16 TDs (at Jacksonville State)

Receiving: DJ Epps 512 yards, 47 catches, 5 TDs (at Troy)

Last game

Coastal Carolina lost its final four games to finish a 6-7 season, including a 23-14 setback to Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl.

West Virginia lost 49-0 to Texas Tech to finish the regular season 4-8.

Next game

Coastal Carolina hosts Fordham of the Championship Subdivision on Sept. 12 while West Virginia hosts FCS member UT Martin.

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