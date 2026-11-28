CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Darius Washington III scored 15 points as Coastal Carolina beat Western Illinois 60-57 on Saturday.

Washington shot 5 for 12 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Chanticleers (3-5). Trey Perry scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Jaylen Cross shot 3 of 8 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Jack Riley led the Leathernecks (2-7) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and nine rebounds. Makai Kvamme added 12 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Western Illinois. Shay Stephens finished with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.