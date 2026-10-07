College football picks: Week 6 matchups give Power Four contenders chance to jockey for position

It's too early to call it Separation Saturday, but this week's college football schedule will start establishing the pecking order in the Power Four conferences.

In the Southeastern Conference, the Georgia-Alabama winner will be 4-0 in league play and ahead of the pack along with Texas, assuming the Longhorns beat Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry game in Dallas.

In the Big Ten, Ohio State has an easy assignment playing Maryland at the Horseshoe, but Indiana faces its toughest game to date at Nebraska and Oregon hosts a much-improved UCLA.

In the Atlantic Coast Conference , Miami gets the week off while the other two unbeatens in league play try to keep pace. Pittsburgh hosts North Carolina and Duke visits Georgia Tech.

In the Big 12, Texas Tech and surprising Baylor are off while BYU plays Iowa State at home and Utah hosts Kansas. Oklahoma State can show its a contender with a home win over UCF.

The picks, with rankings and betting lines. All games Saturday unless noted:

No. 1 Texas vs. Oklahoma (plus 8 1/2) in Dallas

Oklahoma's defense is strong enough to keep this close, and quarterback John Mateer got a vote of confidence from Brent Venables this week. That doesn't change the fact the Sooners' offense is a mess.

Pick: Texas 21-14.

No. 2 Georgia at No. 6 Alabama (minus 2)

Keelon Russell and the Crimson Tide are on a roll and playing at home, as long as a tropical storm doesn't interfere. Georgia's big offensive numbers have come against a schedule that ranks in bottom quarter of FBS.

Pick: Alabama 31-28.

Stanford at No. 3 Notre Dame (minus 38 1/2)

Fighting Irish had trouble putting away North Carolina last week. That shouldn't be a problem against Stanford, which is playing back-to-back games in the Eastern time zone.

Pick: Notre Dame 52-10.

Maryland at No. 5 Ohio State (minus 34 1/2)

Buckeyes have scored at least 52 points in six of nine meetings since Maryland joined the Big Ten. They might score 62 or more this time.

Pick: Ohio State 62-21.

No. 7 Indiana (minus 7 1/2) at Nebraska

Turbo Richard-Lee Bebee Jr. at running back and Charlie Becker-Nick Marsh at receiver for the Hoosiers are the best combos in the nation. Cornhuskers have lost 30 straight to Top 25 opponents.

Pick: Indiana 38-17.

Iowa State at No. 8 BYU (minus 10)

Cougars are tough on Friday nights in Provo, and they're going for a third straight 5-0 start. Aiden Flora's prodigious production against West Virginia won't carry over for the Cyclones.

Pick: BYU 39-19.

No. 9 Mississippi at Vanderbilt (plus 9)

Rebels have had an extra week to stew over their loss to Florida. Let's see if they've tightened up a defense that's last in the SEC.

Pick: Mississippi 30-27.

No. 10 LSU at Kentucky (plus 8)

LSU's Sam Leavitt has had a couple nice outings but has thrown at least one interception in every game. Kentucky is tough at home.

Pick: LSU 27-24.

Kansas at No. 12 Utah (minus 15)

Utes are well-rested after an open date and are giving up just 10.3 points per game. Wayshawn Parker piled up 174 yards rushing against Iowa State and might go off again against the Jayhawks.

Pick: Utah 35-13.

Texas A&M at No. 14 Missouri (minus 3 1/2)

Missouri's Jamal Roberts ran for 211 yards against Florida and is second in the SEC at 121 yards per game. No player has run for 100 against the Aggies this season.

Pick: Missouri 27-21.

No. 15 Tennessee (minus 13 1/2) at Arkansas

Look for the Volunteers to give Arkansas a steady dose of DeSean Bishop. Razorbacks have allowed 15 rushing touchdowns, tied for most in the nation.

Pick: Tennessee 41-10.

South Carolina at No. 16 Florida (minus 13)

With back-to-back games coming up against Texas and Georgia, Gators want to flush what happened last week at Missouri in a hurry. A Gamecocks team in disarray is just the tonic.

Pick: Florida 36-21.

UCF at No. 18 Oklahoma State (minus 9)

UCF blew a 17-point, third-quarter lead at Houston last week, has injury issues and goes to Stillwater on an 11-game road losing streak. Cowboys are coming off an open date.

Pick: Oklahoma State 35-13.

No. 19 Southern California at Penn State (minus 1)

Nittany Lions got outmuscled by Northwestern and fans are starting to squirm because of new coach Matt Campbell's 0-2 start in Big Ten play. USC struggles on the road and is playing in the Eastern time zone for second time in four games.

Pick: Penn State 27-24.

No. 20 Iowa at Washington (minus 3)

Hawkeyes could be without QB Hank Brown, who appeared to hurt his shoulder against Ohio State and is questionable.

Pick: Washington 23-17.

No. 21 UCLA (plus 11) at No. 13 Oregon

Bruins are out to a surprising 4-0 start and can score in bunches. So can Oregon, and the Ducks are at home and in good hands whether Dante Moore or Dylan Raiola starts.

Pick: Oregon 34-28.

No. 22 Houston at Kansas State (minus 2 1/2)

A fun nugget is that Houston QB Conner Weigman is facing the team coached by his former Texas A&M offensive coordinator, Collin Klein, who benched him in 2024 and replaced him with Marcel Reed.

Pick: Kansas State 30-27.

No. 23 Boise State at Fresno State (plus 6 1/2)

The teams play for something called the Milk Can Trophy, and the Bulldogs have had possession of it for three years. Fresno State has allowed a total of 43 points over its last four games.

Pick: Fresno State 23-22.

North Carolina at No. 25 Pittsburgh (minus 4)

Pitt fifth-year QB Holden Geriner will make his first career start in place of Mason Heintschel (ACL). Tar Heels are 1-5 on road under Bill Belichick.

Pick: Pittsburgh 32-26.

Bye weeks: No. 4 Miami, No. 11 Texas Tech, No. 17 Mississippi State, No. 24 SMU.

AP predictions scorecard

Last week: Straight-up — 14-1; Against spread — 8-7.

Season: Straight-up — 74-14; Against spread — 44-43-1.

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