Collier, Miles, Williams help Lynx beat Tempo for 9th consecutive win

TORONTO (AP) — Napheesa Collier, Olivia Miles and Courtney Williams each scored 16 points and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Toronto Tempo 104-72 on Thursday night for their ninth straight victory.

Kayla McBride added 13 points, Dorka Juhasz had 12 and Natasha Howard finished with nine points eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks for the WNBA-leading Lynx (24-6).

Laura Juskaite led the expansion Tempo (10-18) with 19 points. Marina Mabrey added 16, and Nyara Sabally had 10.

Toronto has lost five straight, which includes a 100-93 loss at Minnesota in Collier’s season debut Tuesday night, and nine of 10.

Minnesota had a season-high 14 steals and scored 31 points off the Tempo’s season-worst 24 turnovers.

SKY 94, SUN 88

CHICAGO (AP) — Kamilla Cardoso scored 18 of her 26 points in the fourth quarter, Sydney Taylor had 14 points and six assists and Chicago overcame a 14-point deficit to beat Connecticut.

Kardoso, who played just 21 foul-plagued minutes, was 8 of 12 from the field and 10 of 11 on free throws.

Natasha Cloud added for the Sky (10-18). DiJonai Carrington made her season debut after missing the first 27 games because of a sprained foot and finished with nine points in 16 minutes.

Aneesah Morrow scored 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting for the Sun (7-22) in their fourth consecutive loss. Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 16 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and three blocks, Diamond Miller added 14 points and Leila Lacan had 12 points and six assists.

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