PROVO, Utah (AP) — Collin Chandler scored a season-high 20 points with four assists, Jaxon Kohler added 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting and No. 21 BYU cruised to a 98-54 win Wednesday night over Northern Colorado.

Freshman Bruce Branch III also had 16 points to go with a career-high six assists and three steals for BYU (5-0). Brooks Bahr added 13 points, on 6-of-6 shooting, and five steals and Tyler Betsey scored 10.

Jake Wahlin scored seven of his nine points on 3-of-4 shooting in the first half, and Kohler had nine points as the Cougars used first-half runs of 13-0 and 15-2 to take a 45-27 halftime lead.

Wahlin, a Clemson tranfer, made first start for BYU in place of Robert Wright III (rest). Wright, a junior point guard, leads the team in scoring (24.3 per game), assists (4.8), steals (1.8) and minutes (30.3) this season.

Chandler scored or assisted on three straight possessions, including a dunk and an alley-oop to Khadim Mboup, as the Cougars opened the second half on a 26-7 run.

The Cougars scored 38 points off 24 Norther Colorado turnovers and outrebounded the Bears 45-21.

Manning Shareef scored 11 points to lead Northern Colorado (2-3), and Andrew Crawford added nine points and six rebounds.

Up next

Northern Colorado: Hosts National Christian College Athletic Association-member Justice University on Saturday.

BYU: Plays Washington at the Maui Invitational on Monday.

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