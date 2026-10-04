Colorado State defensive coordinator disappears from sideline early and is fired after game

Talk about getting run out of the building.

Not long after the start of what turned into a 56-26 loss to Oregon State on Saturday in Fort Collins, Colorado State defensive coordinator Tyson Summers was nowhere to be found.

When the game finally ended, Rams coach Jim Mora said Summers was, in fact, no longer with the team.

“That is a permanent move that was made following tonight’s game,” Mora said.

Mora, in his first year with the Rams, said he had relieved his assistant of his play-calling duties in the first half, though telling him to leave the sideline “wasn’t anything that I would ever consider.”

“He made the decision on his own to leave the field," Mora said, “and he is no longer with the program.”

The latest defensive debacle came a week after a 59-45 loss to UTSA. Colorado State (2-3) has now allowed 193 points over five games, for an average of 38.6.

Summers, who has held jobs at Florida, Georgia and Colorado among others over a 20-plus-year career, served as the interim head coach last season for the final five games after Jay Norvell was let go. Mora kept him on staff after he was brought on board from UConn to turn around the Rams.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here , visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here