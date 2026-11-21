WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Wisconsin quarterback Colton Joseph ran for two long scores, made a spectacular catch for his first career touchdown reception, and Darrion Dupree added two TD runs Saturday to help Wisconsin blow out Purdue 42-10.

The Badgers have won 19 straight in the series, the Big Ten's longest active streak. They haven't lost to Purdue since 2003, haven't lost at Ross-Ade Stadium since 1997 and have won the last six meetings by double digits.

Joseph was solid through the air after reclaiming the starting job, going 12 of 18 for 114 yards — his highest yardage total since Week 5 against Michigan State. But he also showed his versatility. Joseph rushed 16 times for a season high 187 yards with scoring runs of 32 and 66 yards while also catching a 13-yard TD pass and throwing the lead block on the Badgers first score of the game.

Wisconsin (7-4, 5-3) did most of its damage on the ground, rushing for a season-high 381 yards. Dupree had 16 carries for 125 yards and two TDs for the second straight week.

The Boilermakers (3-7, 2-6) have lost five straight since winning back-to-back league contests in October. Quarterback Ryan Browne was 13 of 32 for 133 yards with one interception. Fame Ijeboi rushed 10 times for 40 yards and one TD.

Wisconsin wasted no time taking charge.

The Badgers capped a 14-play opening drive with Eugene Hilton Jr.'s 24-yard TD run on a reverse and made it 14-0 on Joseph's 32-yard TD run — before Purdue even had a first down.

The Boilermakers finally answered with Jacobo Echeverria Lozano's career long 53-yard field goal on the first play of the second quarter. Two plays later, though, Dupree broke free for a 49-yard TD run to make it 21-3. Purdue closed out the first half with Ijeboi's 1-yard plunge to cut the halftime deficit to 21-10.

The Boilermakers couldn't get any closer.

Dupree opened the second half with a 1-yard TD plunge before Hilton threw to Joseph, who tipped the ball to himself for the TD catch and then closed it out with the 66-yard run.

The takeaway

Wisconsin: Not only did the Badgers extend their winning streaks against the Boilermakers and Ross-Ade Stadium, they assured themselves of a winning record for the first time in three seasons. That's a big deal for coach Luke Fickell's team. It marks his first winning season in coach Luke Fickell. with the Badgers.

Purdue: How long has it actually been since the Boilermakers beat Wisconsin at home? Purdue coach Barry Odom was still in college. The latest loss for the Boilermakers puts the program on the cusp of entering a third straight offseason with another long losing streak.

Milestone moments

Saturday wasn't just a big day for Fickell. It also marked the first time since 2009 that Wisconsin had a quarterback, a running back and a receiver all rush for scores. The last time it happened, at Hawaii, Scott Tolzien was the quarterback, John Clay was the running back and the receiver was David Gilreath.

Joseph's only other reception was a 5-yard reception when he was playing for Old Dominion in 2025. Hilton also threw his first career TD pass in the same state where his father. T.Y., starred for the NFL’s Colts.

Up next

Wisconsin hosts Minnesota on Friday in the battle for the Paul Bunyan Axe.

Purdue visits rival Indiana next Saturday night in the battle for the Old Oaken Bucket.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here , visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here