INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Shane Steichen cannot be clearer about his quarterback choice.

Daniel Jones remains the starter, and there's no plan to change anything, especially with a Thursday night game at Houston looming.

But Jones, who played well through the first 10 games in 2025, has been unable to replicate anything like it since he first got hurt last November.

And yet with the Colts (3-7) seemingly looking more toward their rebuilding project than bringing an end to their five-year playoff drought, Steichen wants Jones to play.

“Yeah, right now Daniel Jones is our quarterback,” Steichen said Sunday after another subpar game from Jones in a 24-22 victory over the Miami Dolphins. "I always go back and look at the film and make sure like, 'On this play, was it his fault? Was it someone else’s fault? I think there’s a lot that goes into it. Obviously, the biggest thing is taking care of the football."

Jones has not done that — or much else —well this season.

His completion rate of 59.6% ranks among the lowest among NFL starters and he's been under 60% in his six of his past seven games and his passer rating of 67.0 is the lowest among all regular starters.

Jones has thrown seven touchdown passes compared with 12 interceptions. He's taken 25 sacks, and in Sunday's 11-of-22, 108-yard performance, he completed only one pass beyond the line of scrimmage in the second half and threw a pick-6.

And now that general manager Chris Ballard has been fired, Colts fans are taking their boos out on Jones.

“I don’t think it was my best (game),” he said Sunday. "I think, obviously, I've got to do a better job taking care of the ball, keeping us on track and finding more completions. Overall, the execution wasn’t good enough in the pass game, especially in the second half. So, I've got to be better. I've got to see where I can find some more completions.”

Or Steichen may have no choice but giving someone else a chance to start.

What’s working

Ground game. It wasn't pretty, but for the first time in weeks the Colts had a productive running game, finishing with 172 yards and one TD. Sure, it came against the Dolphins. But it also came with RT Jalen Travis (knee) sitting out and LT Bernhard Raimann (concussion protocol) leaving in the first quarter.

What needs help

Penalties. Indy has traditionally been one of the league's least-penalized teams but that wasn't the case against Miami. They were flagged 13 times with one erasing a TD, another negating an interception and several that extended Dolphins drives. Against a stronger foe, it could be the difference between winning and losing.

Stock up

WRs Laquon Treadwell and Anthony Gould. When Keenan Allen and Josh Downs were traded last week, Treadwell and Gould got more chances to prove themselves. Treadwell caught three passes for 24 yards and his first TD in five years while Gould had two receptions on four targets for 28 yards.

Stock down

Tight ends. With Mo-Alie Cox out and Will Mallory inactive, Indy was short-handed. But Tyler Warren had two receptions for 1 yard and one carry for 3 yards while Drew Ogletree caught one pass for 5 yards. They need more out of this group.

Key injuries

In addition to Travis and Raimann, the Colts also played without LBs Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) and Jaylon Carlies (neck). Now the secondary is banged up, too. All-Pro CB Sauce Gardner aggravated his calf injury in the second half, and Pro Bowl CB Charvarius Ward was taken to the locker room on a golf cart with an injured shin.

Key numbers

4.8, 4.1 — While 2021 NFL rushing champ Jonathan Taylor has continued to carry the heavier workload over the past three games — 37 carries to 23 for Seth McGowan — the rookie from Kentucky has been more productive on his runs. McGowan is averaging 4.8 yards per carry this season compared with 4.1 for Taylor.

Next steps

With their five-game losing streak over, the revamped Colts face a more manageable stretch starting at Houston. After Jones faces his old team, the Giants in Week 12 and after a bye in Week 13, Indy visits struggling Philadelphia and reeling Tennessee. They'll still need to play better than they did against the Dolphins to get more wins.

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