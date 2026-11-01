Colts coach Shane Steichen plans to 'evaluate everything, every position' after latest loss

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Shane Steichen plans to “evaluate everything, every position.”

If he’s given a chance.

Steichen’s team got steamrolled in Jacksonville, losing 42-7 to the Jaguars five days after trading perennial Pro Bowlers Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner and signaling a potential full-scale rebuild in Indianapolis.

Steichen could be the next one gone. The Colts (2-6) have lost four in a row and 13 of 15 going back to last season. They also lost for the 12th time as the road team against Jacksonville.

“Clearly I got to do a better job, plain and simple,” Steichen said. “Starts with me as a head coach. I got to do better job to get these guys ready to go because that wasn’t it today.”

Indianapolis finished with 243 yards a week after totaling 218 in a loss at Minnesota. It was the fourth time this season the Colts have managed fewer than 260 yards of offense.

“Bottom line is guys got to step up,” Steichen said. “That’s what it is. Players, coaches, everyone has to step up. We have a job to do and have to do it as a really high level.

“That’s our job as professionals to go do that.”

Daniel Jones completed 19 of 28 passes for 144 yards, with a touchdown to Josh Downs and two interceptions. He was sacked three times and benched in the fourth quarter, replaced by Anthony Richardson.

Jonathan Taylor ran eight times for 23 yards against the league’s top rushing defense, and that was with a 19-yard gain.

“It’s embarrassing. It’s a butt whooping,” Taylor said. “Went down there and they kicked our teeth in. That was an old-fashioned butt whooping. That’s what’s going to show up on the film.”

Taylor responded “I’m part of this” when asked whether he still wanted to remain in Indy.

“My performance was nowhere near up to par,” he said. “It’s not like I went for 200 yards and five touchdowns and we still lost. No, I’m part of it. I’m also part of the embarrassing butt whooping today.”

Downs, whom Steichen acknowledged has requested a trade, left the locker room by the time it was opened to media. He finished with four receptions for 23 yards and returned a punt for 20 yards.

“He did some good things,” Steichen said. “He had a couple catches there. But he continued to be a pro throughout the week and then showed up to play today.”

Steichen suggested any potential lineup changes could send a message to a team that looked like it had given up on the season. The Colts trailed 28-0 at halftime — they allowed four plays that gained at least 30 yards, including a 92-yard interception returned for a touchdown — and didn’t score until they were down by five touchdowns.

“Like I said, everything will be evaluated after this game for sure moving forward,” Steichen said.

And he insisted he’s not concerned about his job.

“I’m focused on getting better,” he said. “That’s what I’m focused on right now. Nothing else.”

See AP’s full NFL coverage here