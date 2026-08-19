Colts' Keenan Allen and Falcons' Za'Darius Smith sit out the teams' first joint practice

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Keenan Allen took his spot on the sideline at Wednesday's practice and did the same thing as all the Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons fans in the stands. He just watched.

New Atlanta edge rusher Za'Darius Smith hadn't even made it to town for the first of this week's two joint practices.

All that could change Thursday.

Less than 48 hours after agreeing to a one-year contract with the Colts, Allen arrived at Grand Park Sports Complex, ready to get acclimated for his next test — practicing with his new teammates.

“Knowing the offense, being able to come in and be ready to go right away,” Allen said, explaining why he picked the Colts. “We're just going to feed off each other, everybody's going to get some and love and just make plays.”

Allen flew in Tuesday night and spent the first part of Wednesday reuniting with Colts coach Shane Steichen, who was an assistant with the Chargers during Allen's first seven seasons in the league.

The Colts envision the 34-year-old Allen giving them the same kind of production he's had throughout his 13 NFL seasons, 12 with the Chargers as the franchise's career leader in receptions (985). He broke the record when he returned to the team last season after one season with Chicago.

“The production he's had in this league and the consistency and professionalism he's brought throughout his entire career has been phenomenal,” Steichen said. “So to add that type of guy to our roster is great for our whole team.”

Atlanta also was missing a its new addition — the 33-year-old Smith, who signed a one-year deal Tuesday, reuniting him with coach Kevin Stefanski. The two worked together in Cleveland in 2023 and 2024.

Stefanski had no scheduled media availability Wednesday, so was unclear if Smith would practice Thursday. Atlanta and Indy will square off Saturday in a preseason game.

The Falcons hope Smith can help offset the losses of linebacker Jalon Walker, who suffered a season-ending knee injury, and edge rusher James Pearce Jr. , who will serve a league-imposed eight-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy following a domestic violence arrest in February.

Fans at joint practice get treated to plenty of highlights

The blue wave of Colts jerseys in the stands for the joint practice included a sprinkling of “Rise Up” paraphernalia and black Falcons jerseys, including a father-son tandem wearing Matt Ryan's No. 2 and Bijan Robinson's No. 7.

Robinson was on the field with another high-priced running back: Indy's Jonathan Taylor, the 2021 NFL rushing champ.

There were two quarterbacks who continued working their way back from season-ending injuries — Indy's Daniel Jones and Atlanta's Michael Penix Jr. Jones has been under no restrictions at training camp after tearing his right Achilles tendon. Penix, who played in college at Indiana, has been limited to seven-on-seven drills as he recovers from yet another torn ligament in his left knee.

Falcons receiver Drake London wowed the crowd with a catch over the top of a Colts defender.

While there was some playful banter and hooting and hollering after each team's big plays, the teams avoided any of the fights that marred Tuesday's joint practice between the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

“I'm really thankful,” Falcons right guard Chris Lindstrom said. “The Colts guys, they were here to work today. There was no nonsense, and it was like so great. Guys didn't take anything personal, there was no chippiness. It was just a clean good workday.”

The lone scare came when Colts tight end Tyler Warren headed to the injury tent with a non-contact injury. Steichen said Indy's 2025 first-round pick suffered a right groin injury.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here