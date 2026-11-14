Columbia wins 77-59 over Bucknell

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gerard O’Keefe scored 14 points as Columbia beat Bucknell 77-59 on Friday.

O’Keefe went 5 of 9 from the field (4 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Lions (3-1). Connor Igoe added 12 points while shooting 3 of 8 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line and had 10 rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Josiah Cunningham finished with 12 points.

Aleksander Pachucki led the way for the Bison (0-4) with 19 points. Bucknell also got 12 points from Rocco Lamuno. Patrick O’Brien had 10 points and six rebounds.

Columbia took the lead for good with 19:29 left in the first half. The score was 36-29 at halftime, with Cunningham racking up 10 points. Columbia extended its lead to 50-35 during the second half, fueled by a 10-0 scoring run. Igoe scored a team-high eight points in the second half.

Up next

Columbia plays Monday against Northwestern on the road, and Bucknell hosts Akron on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.