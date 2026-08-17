Coming off a torn Achilles, running back Najee Harris works out with the New York Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Najee Harris worked out for the New York Giants on Monday as the team weighs whether to sign the veteran running back who is nearly a year removed from tearing his left Achilles tendon .

Harris, 28 played three games for coach John Harbaugh’s brother, Jim, with the Los Angeles Chargers last season before getting injured on a noncontact play against Denver on Sept. 21.

“He’s not back 100%,” John Harbaugh said. “He’s not in football shape yet, so if we are able to do something, it’ll be a process. But that would be a guy that has got a lot of experience. He’s a decorated vet.”

Harris is not long removed from being a productive player. He eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing in each of his first four years in the NFL with Pittsburgh from 2021-24.

That included 139 carries for 514 yards and two touchdowns in nine regular-season and playoff games with the Steelers against Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens. Harbaugh joked that the hair on the back of his neck stood up when he saw Harris on the field.

“That’s a big dude,” Harbaugh said.

Harris' visit coincided with running back Dante Miller injuring his groin in the preseason opener Saturday against Minnesota. Miller was waived/injured as the Giants signed quarterback Jake Haener and linebacker Chandler Martin.

Given Harbaugh's interest in running the ball, the backfield picture is not quite settled, though Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy are expected to shoulder the load. Harris would provide reliable depth if healthy.

“Najee’s great player,” Skattebo said. “I’m super excited to get to know him and meet him and play with him. Whatever comes comes. I’m super excited for it.”

Skattebo, whose rookie season was cut short by a broken right fibula and dislocated right ankle in October, ran four times for 19 yards on Saturday. Harbaugh said he does not believe Skattebo is fully healthy yet.

“Touching the ball again for the first time in 10 months, I think that he knows that there’s more to me,” Skattebo said. “When I start pushing myself to get better and better each day, there’s certain things that bother me here and there, but it’s not stuff that lingers around or hangs around. ... Just working out those kinks and those bruises and stuff. As time goes on, I’ll feel better and better.”

Malik Nabers ramps up work in team drills

Malik Nabers got an increased workload in 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 drills during practice Monday, the most the No. 1 receiver has done so far at camp as he works back following a torn ACL in his right knee.

Nabers took a big step forward by joining team drills on Thursday, much to the delight of players and coaches, who cheered his latest progress.

“My soul has been dead for so long just being away from the game,” Nabers said. “Just getting out there, having my teammates behind me, I kind of felt that soul come back to life.”

The 23-year-old deferred to Harbaugh when asked if he's on track to play Week 1 against Dallas. The Giants have not publicly put a timetable on when they expect Nabers to return, and that did not change Monday.

“We just got to go with the process,” Harbaugh said. “You can’t really say. You can hope. Sure, I hope he's out there. I’m praying for it, certainly. But we’ll see.”

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