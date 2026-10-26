Commanders' depth at receiver improving in place of injured Terry McLaurin

The Washington Commanders are coming out of their bye week at 1-4-1 with matchups against the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams on deck.

But any second-half push will have to happen without Terry McLaurin , who tore his left patellar tendon in a game against the 49ers on Oct. 19.

Which means Monday's injury updates from coach Dan Quinn were welcome news for Washington.

Quinn said that Treylon Burks, who left the matchup against the 49ers with an injury, should work back into practice this week.

Stefon Diggs also appears ready to have a full week of practice — he's been dealing with a hamstring issue and appeared to hurt his hand in the matchup at the 49ers.

Diggs, Burks and rookie Antonio Williams are expected to be the team’s starting receiving trio moving forward.

The workload for Diggs, absent McLaurin, is not expected to change. Rather, it'll be on others to step up without their top wide receiver in the lineup.

McLaurin leads the team with 230 yards in five games, though Diggs leads the team with 24 catches and four receiving touchdowns.

“Stef is doing well," Quinn said. "Workload shouldn’t change as much, I think it’ll be others that would climb up more. Antonio is one that you’d see getting more targets to go. We’ll look through the week as we’re gonna go, but I like Stef, especially on the options — the third downs, the things that he can do.”

Quinn also said that defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw is not trending back as fast as the team had hoped as he recovers from a knee injury. His status will be updated later in the week.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota and defensive lineman Charles Omenihu will be back at practice for the team on Monday as well.

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