Commanders focusing on ways Jayden Daniels can protect himself as he prepares for return to field

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Commanders are focusing on ways in which quarterback Jayden Daniels can protect himself as he prepares for his expected return against the New York Giants on Sunday, Commanders coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday.

If he starts, Daniels would be returning to the lineup three weeks after he dislocated his left elbow when it bent awkwardly as he tried to brace himself on a fall during a play against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2. The injury was the second elbow dislocation for Daniels, who missed most of the second half of last season with the same injury.

"In a group, think of it like a running back who clasps the ball,” Quinn said. “Rolling to the ground. I thought of him as that player, and that’s the way we explained it. Those are honestly just some practice drills that we’ll be doing today. It’s definitely something we talk about. We’re going to practice it, and this is him moving forward and how we’ll play.”

The third-year quarterback will also wear a protective brace on his elbow.

Daniels has completed 56.9% of his passes this season and has thrown for 260 yards through a game and a half so far this year. He’s also rushed for 100 yards on 12 carries.

The Commanders (1-3) turned to Marcus Mariota in Daniels’ absence. But Mariota suffered an MCL injury in the Commanders’ loss to the Colts last Sunday in London and was replaced by rookie quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis.

Mariota will not be placed on injured reserve, Quinn said.

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