When receiver Terry McLaurin went down with a season-ending injury against the 49ers in October, it seemed like the Commanders wouldn't have many reliable options at receiver.

But since then, rookie Antonio Williams has given Washington an emerging weapon for quarterback Jayden Daniels. And, as it showed against the Bengals on Monday night, Williams' breakout play can be the difference between wins and losses.

He was targeted on 11 of Daniels' 35 pass attempts and had nine catches for 122 yards. The last two catches, and 64 yards, put the team deep in Bengals territory and in position to kick a game-winning field goal as time expired.

“That’s a timing thing, that takes some trust to be in the right location because they have to be deeper developing plays," Commanders coach Dan Quinn said Tuesday of the connection between Williams and Daniels. "That is definitely one that comes with reps. ... Seeing those full-speed reps at practice, that’s where those come from for sure.”

Through 10 games this season, the third-round pick has totaled 52 catches for 448 yards and two touchdowns. On an offense that has been looking for options, Williams has provided that and more.

Quinn noted Williams has excellent football intelligence, which has allowed him to move around the offense as needed so early into his career.

“He and (Stefon Diggs) have some traits that are similar and both of them can play the Z, which is outside, and in the slot," Quinn said. "So, how do we manipulate (opposing defenses)? How do we put them in together and not in the same exact locations? ... I have been impressed by the amount of work that he puts in. To see him break some tackles and play physical, those were some things that showed up to me, too, that he’s bringing out in his game as well.”

When he arrived in Washington earlier in the year, he was expected to have a long-term impact on an offense that included McLaurin, and later added Diggs via free agency. But, he was expected to play a secondary or tertiary role in 2026.

Now, Williams is making a massive impact very early in his career when his team needed it most.

What’s working

Washington's two-minute offense. In the last two weeks, the Commanders have won games by scoring points in must-score situations. Against the Giants in Week 10, they scored a touchdown in just three plays with 57 seconds left to take a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Their matchup Monday against the Bengals was much more dramatic, as a five-play, 64-yard drive resulted in a field goal as time expired.

What needs help

Red zone offense. The Commanders scored 22 points on their final six drives of the game, dating back to their last drive of the first half. But their five field goal drives ended at the Bengals' 18, 22, 7, 24 and 8-yard line. On one drive, Daniels missed an open Diggs in the end zone for what would've been a touchdown. Moving forward, they likely won't be able to settle for field goals as often as they did against the Bengals.

Stock up

Drew Stevens. He made all five of his field goals against the Bengals in a game where the Commanders needed every single point. Stevens' game-winning kick clinched the walk-off win. Through his rookie year, he's made 22 of 25 field goals and 16 of 19 extra points. On his field goal attempts, he's 4 of 7 from 50-plus yards and 18 of 18 on kicks of 49 or fewer yards.

Stock down

Center Lucas Patrick. While the offensive line played progressively better as the game wore on, the snaps were an issue for the Commanders. There weren't any snaps that were too low or high that went past Daniels, but Quinn said they were inconsistent in terms of location and speed. They seemed to be off-center from Daniels all night, and the speed varied — notably, the snaps were slow getting back to Daniels.

Injury report

Daniels' non-throwing hand was “swollen," on Tuesday, Quinn said, though it's not a lingering concern. Daniels took a hit during the win over the Bengals but appears fine for this week of practice.

Key number

Two — The number of games the Commanders trail the Giants by in the NFC East race. Had Washington lost to Cincinnati on Monday night, even with a manageable schedule on the horizon, the Commanders would've likely been too far behind to make up enough ground to make the playoffs. Now, their playoff hopes are certainly alive — and likely will be into December.

Up next

The Commanders travel to face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here