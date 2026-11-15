Conference races: Boise State, Liberty and Louisiana Tech have clinched championship game spots

A look at the races for conference title game berths in each Football Bowl Subdivision league. Liberty (Conference USA), Boise State (Pac-12) and Louisiana Tech (Sun Belt) have clinched spots in their championship games.

ACC

This week: Wake Forest won the week's key contest, routing SMU 49-7 to stay on track for the conference title game.

Standings: Miami (7-0), Wake Forest (6-1), Louisville (6-2), SMU (5-3), Duke (4-3), Clemson (4-3).

Possible tiebreakers: Wake Forest has a head-to-head win over Louisville.

Down the stretch: Wake Forest hosts Duke on Nov. 28.

Betting favorite: Miami.

American

This week: UTSA handed North Texas its first league loss, 35-16.

Standings: Memphis (5-1), UTSA (5-1), North Texas (5-1), East Carolina (4-2), UAB (4-2), Army (4-2), Florida Atlantic (3-3), Tulsa (3-3), Tulane (3-3).

Possible tiebreakers: UTSA now has a head-to-head win over North Texas, but Memphis isn't playing either of the other two first-place teams.

Down the stretch: Memphis is at Navy and hosts Temple. UTSA is at UAB and hosts Tulsa. North Texas is at Tulane and hosts UAB.

Betting favorite: Memphis.

Big 12

This week: Utah remained undefeated, outlasting Arizona in a 40-39 thriller .

Standings: Utah (7-0), Texas Tech (6-1), BYU (5-2), Arizona (4-3), Houston (4-3), Arizona State (4-3), Baylor (4-3), Oklahoma State (4-3).

Possible tiebreakers: Utah beat BYU head to head, but Utah and Texas Tech don't play each other.

Down the stretch: Utah is at TCU and hosts West Virginia. Texas Tech is at Baylor and hosts TCU. BYU is at Kansas and hosts Cincinnati.

Betting favorite: Utah.

Big Ten

This week: Indiana picked up a big win over Southern California to stay a game out of first place.

Standings: UCLA (7-0), Indiana (6-1), Iowa (5-2), Ohio State (5-2), Oregon (5-2), USC (4-3), Illinois (4-3), Wisconsin (4-3).

Possible tiebreakers: Indiana has the win over USC but lost to Ohio State.

Down the stretch: UCLA is at Michigan and hosts USC. Indiana is at Washington and hosts Purdue.

Betting favorite: Indiana.

Conference USA

This week: Liberty wrapped up a spot in the title game by beating Middle Tennessee 28-23, but Jacksonville State missed its chance to clinch by losing to Western Kentucky.

Standings: Liberty (6-0), Jacksonville State (5-1), Western Kentucky (3-3), Delaware (3-3), Missouri State (3-3), Middle Tennessee (3-3), Kennesaw State (3-3).

Possible tiebreakers: Western Kentucky now has a head-to-head win over Jacksonville State, but a lot more has to happen for that to stay relevant.

Down the stretch: Jacksonville State hosts Missouri State and plays at Delaware, needing just one win to ensure a spot in the title game.

Betting favorite: Liberty.

Mid-American

This week: Ohio took its first conference loss against Miami, Ohio, and four teams are now tied for first.

Standings: Toledo (5-1), Buffalo (5-1), Ohio (5-1), Western Michigan (5-1), Miami (4-2), Central Michigan (3-3), Eastern Michigan (3-3), Bowling Green (3-3).

Possible tiebreakers: Toledo beat WMU, which beat Buffalo, which beat Toledo.

Down the stretch: Miami plays at WMU on Nov. 24. Ohio hosts Toledo on Nov. 27.

Betting favorite: WMU, just barely over Toledo.

Mountain West

This week: UNLV handed New Mexico its first conference loss.

Standings: Wyoming (6-1), New Mexico (5-1), North Dakota State (5-2), Air Force (4-2), UNLV (4-2), Nevada (3-3).

Possible tiebreakers: North Dakota State beat Wyoming but lost to New Mexico.

Down the stretch: New Mexico plays at Wyoming on Friday night.

Betting favorite: New Mexico.

Pac-12

This week: Boise State has clinched home field for the Pac-12 title game after edging Oregon State 46-41 .

Standings: Boise State (6-0), San Diego State (4-2), Texas State (4-2), Oregon State (3-3), Utah State (3-3).

Possible tiebreakers: Texas State lost head-to-head to San Diego State.

Down the stretch: The Pac-12 is using a new flex system for scheduling the final week of the regular season. Matchups will be set after next weekend's games in an effort to boost the league's playoff and bowl chances.

Betting favorite: Boise State.

SEC

This week: Texas pulled out a one-point win over LSU.

Standings: Georgia (7-1), Alabama (6-2), Tennessee (5-2), Texas (5-2), Kentucky (5-3), Oklahoma (4-3).

Possible tiebreakers: Tennessee beat Alabama but lost to Texas. Should those teams win out and create a three-way tie for second, it would come down to conference strength of schedule.

Down the stretch: Georgia is at South Carolina. Alabama hosts Auburn. Tennessee hosts LSU and is at Vanderbilt. Texas hosts Arkansas and is at Texas A&M.

Betting favorite: Georgia.

Sun Belt

This week: Louisiana Tech routed Southern Miss 63-31 to clinch the Sun Belt's West Division.

Standings: Georgia Southern (5-1) and James Madison (5-2) are atop the East, followed by Appalachian State (3-3) and Coastal Carolina (3-3).

Possible tiebreakers: James Madison has a head-to-head win over Georgia Southern.

Down the stretch: Georgia Southern finishes the regular season at Troy and home against Louisiana Tech. James Madison hosts Coastal Carolina on Nov. 28.

Betting favorite: Louisiana Tech.

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