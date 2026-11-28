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Conley’s 30 lead UT Martin past Kentucky Christian 108-65
The host team defeated the visiting college squad by forty-three points; the winning side improves to a six-three record
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LA NACION
MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Reid Conley scored 30 points as UT Martin beat Kentucky Christian 108-65 on Saturday.
Conley shot 13 for 17, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Skyhawks (6-3). Nikola Janicic scored 27 points while going 9 of 10 from the floor, including 6 for 7 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line. Kaan Onat went 6 of 10 from the field to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds and five assists.
LeMar Northington led the Knights in scoring, finishing with 29 points. Keaton Baird added 14 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
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