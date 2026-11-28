NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Connor had two goals and an assist and the Winnipeg Jets extended their winning streak to three games with a 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Friday night.

Gabriel Vilardi also scored, Josh Morrissey had two assists and Stuart Skinner made 26 saves as the Jets won for the fourth time in five games.

Logan Stanley scored and Semyon Varlamov finished with 34 saves for the Islanders, who lost for the second time in three games.

Connor opened the scoring with a wraparound goal with 2:56 remaining in the first period. Connor beat Islanders defenseman Mathew Schaefer to the rebound of Morrissey’s shot from the point, faked a shot to the short side and tucked the puck inside the opposite post.

Vilardi doubled Winnipeg’s lead 1:16 into the second. Mark Scheifele found Vilardi cutting toward the net, and the Jets forward deked Varlamov before sliding the puck into an open net with his backhand.

Connor added a power-play goal with 4:24 remaining in the second period. His attempted pass across the crease deflected off Stanley’s skate and over Varlamov’s pad. It was Connor’s 22nd goal of the season, third-most in the NHL.

Stanley spoiled Skinner’s shutout bid 5:07 into the third period with a shot from the faceoff circle to the goaltender’s right that sailed over his blocker.

Up next

Jets: Complete a three-game road trip against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, facing former teammate Connor Hellebuyck for the first time since the three-time Vezina Trophy winner was traded on Oct. 23.

Islanders: At the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

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