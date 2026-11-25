DENVER (AP) — Cooper Flagg scored 24 points and tied a career-high with 12 assists as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Denver Nuggets 120-101 on Tuesday night, moving into the driver's seat to win their NBA Cup group.

The Mavericks can clinch a spot in the knockout round as soon as Wednesday if Phoenix loses at Houston. The stakes were high entering this game with both Dallas and Denver 2-0 in West Group A play. The Nuggets have never advanced out of the group stage in the NBA Cup. They're still in the running for a wild card.

Reserve P.J. Washington Jr. had 14 points after missing the last two games with an illness. The Mavericks dominated Denver in points in the paint, 68-38, and fast-break points, 35-7, in extending their winning streak to four games.

It was the 11th 20-point double-double for Flagg, tying him with Dwight Howard for the second-most by a teen in NBA history. LeBron James leads the list with 18. Flagg doesn’t turn 20 until Dec. 21.

Nikola Jokic, the Western Conference player of the week, finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Jamal Murray added 20 as Denver's three-game win streak was halted.

Trailing by 19 at halftime, the Nuggets whittled the deficit to 80-77 with 1:11 left in the third. The Mavericks quickly built it back up.

The Mavericks were cold out of gate on Denver's red NBA Cup-themed floor, going 0 for 6 before hitting three straight 3-pointers. From there, they took off.

Dallas ended the first half on a 15-0 run to take a 58-39 lead as the Nuggets walked off the court to a smattering of boos.

Up next

Mavericks: At Phoenix on Friday to finish group play.

Nuggets: At Utah on Friday to wrap up group play.

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