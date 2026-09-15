Corbin Carroll hits game-winning, 2-run homer in the 9th to lift D-backs over the Marlins 8-7

PHOENIX (AP) — Corbin Carroll hit a winning, two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied from a late three-run deficit to beat the Miami Marlins 8-7 on Monday night and keep pace in the National League playoff race.

Carroll pulled a splitter from reliever Jack Ralston (0-1) over the right field fence for his 21st homer of the season. It was big moment for the star outfielder, who has struggled since the All-Star break with a .214 batting average.

The D-backs are still 2 1/2 games behind the San Diego Padres — who have won eight straight — for the final NL wild card.

Marlins closer Pete Fairbanks started the ninth, but walked leadoff hitter Gabriel Moreno and threw one pitch to Geraldo Perdomo before leaving with an apparent injury. Ralston entered and retired Perdomo on a sacrifice bunt before Carroll's homer that stayed just inside the right field foul pole.

Jordan Lawlar hit a two-run homer in the eighth off Tyler Zuber to cut the D-backs' deficit to 7-6.

Marlins righty Sandy Alcantara gave up four runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings, striking out six. He ended the outing on a high note, wiggling out of a one-out, bases-loaded jam by striking out Nolan Arenado and retiring Tim Tawa on a flyout.

Alcantara has thrown 205 innings this season, which is the most in the big leagues.

D-backs right-hander Corbin Burnes was roughed up in his second start since returning from Tommy John surgery on Sept. 8, giving up five runs over 4 2/3 innings, including the back-to-back homers by Jakob Marsee and Javier Sanoja. Juan Morillo (4-4) struck out the side in the ninth.

Up next

The D-backs send RHP Michael Soroka (8-5, 3.53 ERA) on Tuesday night while the Marlins counter with RHP Janson Junk (6-9, 4.54).

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