MEXICO CITY (AP) — Veteran forward Jesús Corona scored a first-half goal on Tuesday as Mexico snapped a five-game winless streak with a 1-0 victory over Jamaica, qualifying for the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals.

Returning to the national team after a four-year absence, the 33-year-old “Tecatito” Corona netted the decisive goal in the 35th minute to lift a Mexican side that struggled to put Jamaica away.

It was Corona’s first international goal since September 2021, when he scored against Panama during qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

While the two-legged series ended tied 3-3 on aggregate, Mexico advanced on the away-goals rule following the two goals they scored on the road last Saturday in Kingston.

The defending champions will now face the United States in the semifinals in late March at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Panama will take on Canada in the other semifinal.

The result marked the first win for coach Rafael Márquez, who took over for Javier Aguirre following the last World Cup, where the Mexicans were eliminated in the round of 16, losing to England.

Márquez, a former Barcelona standout, had begun his tenure with two draws and three losses — one of the worst starts for a debuting coach in Mexican national team history.

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