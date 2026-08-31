Coyne Schofield returns for 4th season in Minnesota after signing 2-year contract with Frost

The Minnesota Frost re-signed captain Kendall Coyne Schofield to a two-year contract on Monday, ending any concerns the 34-year-old may take a year off after helping the United States win an Olympic gold medal in February.

The signing means the Frost will enter their fourth season with the same veteran leadership core intact since winning the PWHL’s first two Walter Cup championships in 2024 and ’25. The group is rounded out by alternate captains Lee Stecklein and Kelly Pannek.

“We’re thrilled to be back for the next two seasons and can’t wait to return for Season 4. I’m ready to put in the work to bring the Walter Cup back to Minnesota,” Coyne Schofield said.

From the Chicago area, Coyne Schofield is a four-time Olympian, two-time gold medal-winner and played a key role in negotiations to help establish the PWHL in the summer of 2023.

Last season, Coyne Schofield finished with 12 goals and 23 points in 23 games while missing seven due to an upper-body injury sustained at the Milan-Cortina Games. Overall, her 63 points (30 goals, 33 assists) in 77 career PWHL games rank third on the league’s list.

Coyne Schofield was one of the Frost’s first three foundational player signings. Her playing status for this season was uncertain after she remained unsigned, leaving her unprotected through the PWHL’s expansion process in June.

The Frost now have 17 players under contract, including eight members of their two-time cup championship teams. The Frost finished third in the standings last season and were eliminated in a decisive Game 5 of their semifinal series against eventual champion Montreal.

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