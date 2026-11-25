Rescue crews found three life jackets, a life raft and the cabin of a small plane that went down Tuesday afternoon off the coast of Mississippi, but they were still searching for the six people on board, authorities said.

The plane, a Cessna 210, went down in the Gulf of Mexico between Pascagoula, Mississippi, and Horn Island, which is part of the Gulf Islands National Seashore. There were four adults and two boys, ages 8 and 10, on board, said Coast Guard spokesperson Juan Ros.

The plane’s cabin was floating on the water, Ros said.

The Cessna was en route from New Orleans to Fort Meyers, Florida, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.