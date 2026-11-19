BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — If Cameron Bancroft was trying to exorcize his past misdeeds over the controversial 2018 Sandpapergate cricket cheating scandal in South Africa, it took him a while — both in length of time and the length of his message.

Bancroft, who was caught by television cameras with sandpaper in his pockets to tamper with the ball during a test match against South Africa at Cape Town in 2018, on Thursday said he felt “freed” after releasing his so-called “Sandpapergate” story, with the ex-Australia test opener saying he began writing details of the eight-year-old saga in recent months.

“It was not just the three of us, Steve Smith, David Warner and I, who knew about me using sandpaper on the ball in South Africa. It was the whole team,” wrote Bancroft. “The final straw for me to write this account was Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins’ press conference. It made me feel angry, betrayed and alone.”

His account, which was published in the West Australian newspaper on Wednesday and later in other Australian media, totaled 4,512 words. Bancroft was not paid for the story, his manager said.

Bancroft, who turned 33 on Thursday, told domestic media “obviously yesterday was a really big day for me.”

“A really emotional day and obviously been carrying a lot of this stuff for a long period of time,” Bancroft said. “I feel really freed and really happy to be able to do that.”

His manager Ben Tippett confirmed Bancroft had begun writing details of the scandal in recent months with no initial plans to publish it.

Bancroft’s statement also raises other key issues, including a reference to the use of sandpaper to rough up the ball being initially raised by Warner, and also whether his test career has ended since 2018 despite seasons when he dominated the domestic first-class competition.

“I would be lying if I said I had never wondered whether the unresolved tension surrounding these events in South Africa had played a part,” Bancroft wrote. “Because in spite of having scored the most hundreds of any player in the competition in the last six years, including featuring in the top-three run scorers for over half that period, I have never had a look-in.”

The Sandpapergate saga reignited two weeks ago when former Australia opening batter Usman Khawaja said that most of the players on that 2018 team knew of sandpaper being used to scuff up the ball, in order to give the bowlers an unfair advantage.

Current test captain Cummins described Khawaja’s comments as nonsense during a 70-minute news conference last week, while dismissing any notion of a master-plan among the team to tamper with the ball.

Cricket Australia banned Smith and Warner — captain and vice-captain at the time — for 12 months immediately following the scandal. Both returned to the national team in 2019. Bancroft was suspended for nine months. These were the harshest sanctions ever imposed for ball-tampering in cricket.

Warner also came out in defense of Khawaja’s comments, and Bancroft's account will add more pressure on Cummins' position as captain.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain said Cummins was now in a “very difficult position.”

“Finally, the truth is coming out. It’s often not the crime, it’s the cover-up that gets you,” Hussain told Sky Sports. “It looks like the truth is coming out from within that dressing room, and I wouldn’t be surprised if others came out.”

A statement issued to news outlets on behalf of Cummins said: “Whilst we feel for Cam and everything he’s been through, there’s nothing in the statement that hasn’t been answered by Pat in his press conference.”

The latest development came as CA announced it would establish an independent forum in a bid to clear up some of the conflicting reports of the scandal.

CA’s interim chairman, former test opener and ICC match referee David Boon, said the ongoing controversy was a distraction for the sport, and hoped players and staff on the 2018 test team would take part in the forum.

See AP’s full cricket coverage here