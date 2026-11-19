WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Ray Cuevas’ 20 points off the bench helped lead Brown to a 74-63 victory over Holy Cross on Wednesday.

Cuevas added five rebounds for the Bears (2-4). Jeremiah Jenkins scored 12 points, going 3 of 13 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line. Isaiah Langham finished with 12 points.

Kole Hanson led the Crusaders (0-5) in scoring, finishing with 13 points and two steals. John St. Germain III added 11 points for Holy Cross. Arius Alijosius finished with nine points.

Brown was tied with Holy Cross at the half, 32-32, with Jenkins (eight points) the high scorer before the break. Cuevas scored 19 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Brown to an 11-point victory.

Up next

Up next for Brown is a Saturday matchup with Vermont on the road, and Holy Cross hosts Harvard on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.