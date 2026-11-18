SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Cade Cunningham scored 27 points, Daniss Jenkins had 21 of his 25 in the second half and the Detroit Pistons snapped San Antonio's 12-game winning streak, toppling the Spurs 105-93 on Tuesday night.

Victor Wembanyama had 25 points and 18 rebounds for San Antonio, which had not lost since Oct. 23, when it fell to 0-2.

Spurs guard Dylan Harper finished with 20 points but exited with 53 seconds remaining after his left foot slid out from under him and he tumbled to the court. His status is unknown.

Ausur Thompson finished with 14 points, 12 assists, nine rebounds and five steals for Detroit, which overcame a sluggish start to win after getting swept by San Antonio last season.

The Pistons outscored the Spurs 52-39 in the second and third quarters while shooting 51%. San Antonio lost for the first time when leading by double digits.

Wembanyama had 10 points in the opening quarter, highlighted by throwing the ball off the backboard over an outstretched Thompson to assist on his own left-handed dunk.

San Antonio had five dunks in the first quarter but it was Cunningham who provided the exclamation with a one-handed slam against a late-closing Wembanyama.

Detroit went on a 21-7 run in the second quarter, closing with a 13-5 burst when Wembanyama sat, to tie the game at 47 after trailing by 14 in the period. The Spurs outscored the Pistons by 12 when Wembanyama was on the court in the first half and were minus-12 when he sat.

Thompson and Cunningham combined for 21 points in the second quarter as Detroit outscored San Antonio 29-21 in taking its first lead at 55-54 into halftime.

Detroit was without Jalen Duren (strained right hamstring), Duncan Robinson (strained left quadriceps) and Isaiah Joe (right hip contusion).

Up next

Pistons: At New Orleans on Wednesday.

Spurs: Host Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday.

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